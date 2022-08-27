The city of Tracy is going to see an increasingly contentious debate over cannabis dispensaries now that these businesses are coming forward to apply for their conditional use permits.
That became evident on Wednesday when the Tracy Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to one new dispensary on 11th Street, but another dispensary at 10th and B streets will be put on hold pending further discussions about the potential influx of cannabis businesses that could come to Tracy’s downtown.
On a 5-0 vote the commission approved the use permit for Altamont Wellness LLC, a retail dispensary planned for the former In Shape Health Club at 239 W. 11th St. While the owners spelled out the benefits of the business, including security measures for their building and the neighborhood, their proposal was met with a skepticism from the public.
Commission Chairman Cliff Hudson said that the decision, at least for the 11th Street dispensary, was about whether Altamont Wellness met the requirements of its conditional use permit.
“I have the concern now also of the density downtown and we’re not talking about that, and I was made aware during our discussion that there was more planning on going downtown. I think that discussion needs to happen,” he said. “I do believe we need to ask additional questions and push these questions back up to city council one way or another.”
Many of the comments during the hearing on Altamont Wellness were directed at the evening’s second proposed conditional use permit application for Megan’s Organic Market at the corner of 10th and B streets. The common theme was that the city is getting too many dispensaries in the downtown area.
After a discussion on Megan’s Organic Market the commission voted to postpone a decision until another discussion could be had with the Tracy City Council regarding the number of cannabis retailers downtown. That motion, from Commissioner Gurtej Atwal, passed on a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner Joseph Orcutt absent.
Dino Margaros, executive director of the Tracy City Center Association, pointed out that these are the first two of five businesses that have plans to locate dispensaries in or near the downtown area.
“We can’t absorb five of these downtown. Right now there’s no limit on where they can locate. There’s no limit on density requirements. There’s no distance requirement between them. You could have them literally right next door to each other up and down the street, and that’s what you’re going to end up with,” he said.
“You need to have an overall level of what’s going on before you start deciding on a case-by-case basis right here, because you don’t know what’s coming.”
Ken Cefalo, owner of Main Street Music at 45 W. 10th Street, said the vast majority of his clients, about 500 of them, are youths. He told the commission about the evolution of the downtown area over the past 30 years since he established his business there.
“Ever since that time I and other people have tried to make downtown Tracy a better place. A nicer place. A place that would be great to come to,” he said. “Putting all of these dispensaries in downtown Tracy, or close to downtown Tracy, is just going the wrong direction.”
The commission heard even more passionate protests from people associated with The Academy for the Performing Arts at 124 W. 10th St., about 150 feet west of 104 W. 10th St., where Megan’s Organic Market plans to go. They raised the prospect of youths being exposed to drug use and potential encounters with people smoking cannabis.
Megan Roe, an instructor at The Academy of Performing said that the studio and adjacent Children’s Dance Theatre bring in 400 to 500 youths every week. She read a letter from business owner Deborah Skinner.
“These students should not be breathing any of the smoke or fumes, or be exposed to the idea that using the drug is OK,” she read. “It has been proven that the use of marijuana is very harmful to the developing brain to people under the age of 25.”
“Dispensaries attract loitering, people hanging out and crime. Our downtown merchants and landowners have worked so diligently to create the beginning of a charming and delightful area where people can gather, eat, shop and entertain themselves. Do we really want to torpedo these efforts? The majority of my clients are against this plan.”
The cannabis business owners and advocates told the commission that these fears are unfounded, and explained that security and compliance with state and local laws define the modern cannabis business.
Representatives for Altamont Wellness included local partner John Palmer, and Joseph Devlin, who said that the process has taken 2½ years to get to the use permit hearing.
“First and foremost we are a compliance company. We have to do about 900 things right 100% of the time,” Devlin said. “We recognize that this is a potentially high-value product. We take security very seriously. Pretty much every square inch of the inside and surrounding area of our property will be covered by high-definition video, except for the restrooms.”
“We want to be a good member of the community and want to fold into the community. We know we have a responsibility to operate in a manner that is reflective of the values of the people of the city of Tracy. We welcome that challenge and we believe we will succeed.”
Megan Souza, founder and CEO of Megan’s Organic Market, told the commission that seniors and veterans make up a large part of the customer base, though she also expects skepticism from people unfamiliar with the cannabis business.
“We are majority owned by women and we are all parents and so I do want to say I understand the sentiments coming from the audience with regards to everybody wants to protect their kids, everybody’s afraid of the unknown, and this is a new thing that we’re doing.”
She added that the city of San Luis Obispo, where her original store is located, has commended the business on its contributions to the community.
“I want to emphasize that we are all held to an extraordinary level of compliance,” she added. “We would never be so careless to let people loiter outside and smoke cannabis because we could lose our license for that. That’s simply not how dispensaries work.”
Megan’s Organic Market local partner Dotty Nygard, a local nurse, said she is a strong advocate for the health benefits of cannabis and has a goal of educating the community about its attributes.
“I have been studying cannabis as a nurse for the past couple of years and really believe in the health benefits of this plant,” adding that she looks forward to further community outreach.
Tracy resident Karen Moore spoke in support as well, noting that dispensaries don’t allow anyone under 21 inside. For now, in order to get the CBD salve she uses for pain relief, she has to go to shops outside of the city.
“They look like high-end jewelry stores,” she said. “I saw nothing but my peers. It was lines and lines of old people with our aches and our pains.”
Mike Warda, a Turlock attorney who represents multiple cannabis dispensaries, said that opposition to cannabis businesses is common, but most who oppose them don’t see how they operate.
“There’s a lot of concern. It’s normal. It happens in every city. I’ve sat through numerous meetings, but the people who go to these dispensaries are not criminals. They don’t hang out in front of the store and smoke pot. They don’t bother neighbors,” he said. “I can tell you that there are two hotels that had problems with crime before the dispensaries opened up near them. They’re very happy to have them because of the security. They clean up the neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.