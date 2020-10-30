Children and their parents were able to show off their Halloween costumes early at Halloween parades held at several Tracy area schools on Friday morning.
Hawkins and Central elementary school had students parade past costumed staff in front of their campuses.
Hawkins administration staff continued a Halloween tradition of a theme for their costume and decorations picking characters from “the Wizard of Oz.”
Central school staff added books to the treats handed out during their parade that allowed parents and the children to walk along the front of the school while wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
The Tracy City Center Association Halloween march and trick-or-treating through down town was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state health department strongly recommended against children trick-or-treating through neighborhoods this year.
