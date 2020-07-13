A new hotel is slated for the area at Tracy Boulevard and Interstate 205, following the Tracy City Council’s unanimous approval of a four-story, 87-room La Quinta Inn at 565 W. Clover Road.
The council approved a zoning amendment making the 1.9-acre parcel a planned unit development, which allows the hotel to be built at the eastern edge of the commercial developments in the area.
It will sit on the north side of Clover Road, facing the Fountain Plaza retail center next to In-N-Out Burger. The back of the hotel will face the backyards of homes on the western end of Hawthorne Drive.
The floor space will total 48,850 square feet, with about 12,000 square feet on each floor. The ground floor will include an indoor pool and gym, a 918-square-foot meeting room, and a breakfast bar and lounge, plus some rooms for guests and utility rooms. Guest rooms on the upper floors will range from 350 to 500 square feet each.
The Tracy Planning Commission unanimously endorsed the project March 11. There were no public comments on the project Tuesday.
Project owner A.J. Sidhu told the council that he’s ready to begin development once a building permit is issued. He expects it could take 12 to 18 months to complete.
Another new hotel is under construction at the corner of Grant Line and Corral Hollow roads. The four-story Hilton Home2 Suites is expected to open in September with 94 guest rooms and an 810-square-foot event space.
