The next phase of the Tracy Hills development gained Tracy City Council approval this week, clearing the way for 1,470 new homes on 457 acres on the southwest side of Interstate 580.
The council’s 4-1 vote, with Councilman Mateo Bedolla dissenting, affirms a unanimous Tracy Planning Commission vote from Oct. 6. In addition to new homes, Phase 2 of Tracy Hills includes four neighborhood parks, a community park and a school site.
Council approval covered a general plan amendment, a Tracy Hills Specific Plan amendment and approval of a vesting tentative subdivision map that covers 1,143 acres, including large parcels that will be part of a future Phase 3 development.
Tuesday’s discussion repeated much of the information that Tracy Senior Planner Scott Claar and Tracy Hills Project Manager John Palmer presented to the planning commission two weeks prior, including affirmation that Tracy Hills has secured water for the project, 4,500 acre feet from local irrigation districts and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to meet a 3,330-acre-feet demand. The council also looked at the network of trails and bike paths connecting Tracy Hills’ parks.
Tuesday’s presentation included additional details on traffic improvements, with Frederick Venter of Kimley Horn and Associates including descriptions of roads within the development, as well as the widening of Corral Hollow Road between Valpico Road and the southwestern end of the Tracy Hills development.
It includes new traffic signals where Valpico Road meets Lammers and Corral Hollow roads and the intersection of Corral Hollow and Linne Roads. He included further information on the movement of traffic through the roundabout intersections planned for Corral Hollow Road next to the Tracy Hills development.
Two-lane roundabouts are planned on Corral Hollow Road on both sides of Interstate 580 to make up the redesigned freeway interchange. Another roundabout will connect Lammers Road – which will extend south of Interstate 580 through the Tracy Hills development – with Corral Hollow Road.
Venter included statistical data from the Federal Highway Administration on the reduced potential for collisions in roundabout intersections. He said that the FHWA found that when roundabouts replaced signalized intersections, collisions were reduced by 37%, injuries were down by 75%, fatalities were down by 90% and pedestrians being struck by vehicles were reduced by 40%.
“Why are fatalities down so much? It’s because of speed. Once you enter a roundabout, your speed is 18-to-20-miles-an-hour. If people run a red light or a yellow light at a signal, they’re probably going 40, so that T-bone results in tremendous damage to vehicles, and quite often, fatalities.”
“There is lots of great information out there why roundabouts are being installed over and above signals. It does not mean the roundabout is the perfect solution for every intersection,” he added. “We do assess those on a case-by-case basis.”
Councilman Dan Arriola said that the developer’s presentation on traffic and infrastructure convinced him that the plan addresses community concerns about the next stage of Tracy’s growth.
“We hear you when you talk about smart growth. We hear you when you’re talking about growing in such a way that really takes into consideration the needs for roadways, and traffic and infrastructure, and public safety and fire and police and water requirements,” Arriola said. “This presentation in particular addressed those needs for me.”
“As a council, our number one priority needs to be public safety, and this is an opportunity we have to protect our community,” Arriola said, recalling friends of his as a teenager that died in car crashes, and his own experience of being hit by a car in downtown Stockton two years ago.
“Ultimately we may not like roundabouts, but so far the data shows they are safer.”
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis said she that while she may not favor roundabout intersections over traffic signals, she would endorse the project because of the commitments Tracy Hills has made to improve infrastructure within and leading into the development.
“I’m balancing what the community thinks, what the community sentiment is and what they want. What they want is smart, responsible planning. We want not necessarily more housing, but housing is a fact. Growth is a fact.”
“I do believe you are doing your best to be smart and responsible,” she told the developer. “You’re planning to mitigate the impacts of the growth that we’re experiencing, and we’ve been experiencing those things for many years. The city’s roads have been falling apart for many years. You didn’t create the problem but you’re certainly going to be helping with it.”
Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas agreed that the Tracy Hills developers and city staff presented a project that she can support.
“Last year I was very passionate about infrastructure and the widening of Corral Hollow, and I appreciate that even though I was a dissenting vote, today I feel that the group has done everything possible to address the concerns of every single council member on this dais,” said Vargas. “Enough work has been done, from the staff and from the applicant, and this is a moment of celebration for all of the hard work that has transpired for the last few years to get us to this point.”
Mayor Nancy Young also highlighted the park design, which includes different styles of parks throughout the development connected by walking and bicycle trails and open space corridors.
“U.S. developers have been responsive to new technology and new updated things such as the parks and walkability. Walkability is something new that we’ve been talking about more in the last 10 years than it was before,” Young said.
Young also addressed the ongoing roadwork that will continue as the new subdivisions make their way through the more detailed planning and approval process.
“Just glad for staff being cognizant of it, as well as the developer, to make sure we’ll always have lanes open so that the street will not be closed as all of the lanes are widening, and to have that done before the first occupancy is wonderful, so that we can make sure the flow of traffic is smooth.”
Councilman Mateo Bedolla, prior to casting the dissenting vote, said he’s still skeptical about the traffic impacts as well as the affordability of lots within the development.
“I really appreciate the focus on walkability, parks and everything that we’ve been presented with. I’m just not certain about the timing of this project compared to our current traffic conditions. I can’t say with confidence that 1,400 lots as presented will improve our quality of life at this time.”
Tracy Hills Project Manager Mike Souza said that this approval clears the way for grading at the site, which should begin by the end of the year or early 2022, with final subdivision maps to be submitted soon as well. He also affirmed that roadway improvements are in the works now.
“We’re in plan check now for Lammers Road and the Corral Hollow Road improvements south of 580, and the process with Caltrans for the interchange improvements. The city is designing the last piece of the widening of Corral Hollow Road. All of those are in the process of design and approval now,” he said.
