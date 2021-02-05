The city of Tracy has updated its Master Salary Schedule following a study on the duties performed by people in various positions on city staff.
The new salary schedule is the result of a the first comprehensive review of city job classifications in more than 20 years. In their report to the Tracy City Council on Tuesday, Human Resources Director Kimberly Murdaugh and HR Manager JoAnn Weberg noted the city council and executive management staff requested the study, recently completed by Koff & Associates of Berkeley, to make sure city job descriptions and salaries are based on objective standards, and competitive enough to attract and retain high-quality staff.
The report defines what the salary ranges are for each classification and job title. It also described a change of job title for 80 people across 38 classifications, including descriptions of skill levels and duties that would be consistent with other cities and the labor market in general.
The city also reclassified 26 workers across 14 job classifications. Those reclassifications — which reflect skill, education, training and experience levels, as well as level of responsibility — are a result of job duties changing over time. With those duties changing, skill levels required and the scope of work performed may have changed as well.
While the council appeared ready to accept the report, council members also learned during the public comment of at least one case where the reclassification apparently had a negative impact on a city employee. Christine Mabry told the council that she had been hired as management analyst I in 2015, but this study recommends that she be reclassified as a recreation program coordinator, which was effectively a demotion.
Mabry told the council that the reclassification resulted in a loss of about $5,000 in management benefits, it removes her from her collective bargaining unit, and she said that a coordinator-level position is considered entry-level in the recreation profession.
Mayor Nancy Young said that this reclassification merited a closer look.
“I truly appreciate the hard, overhaul, work of looking at every single position that there is within our organization to classify them more appropriately,” she said, adding that she hopes the process is flexible enough that the this position could be re-evaluated and brought back to the council.
Councilman Dan Arriola noted that there actually appeared to be three employees who are affected, and made a motion that separated these positions for future consideration.
“We’re trying to simultaneously support the vast majority of our employees while seeing some type of recourse for these three individuals,” he said.
The council voted 4-0-1 to approve the salary schedule, with the reclassification in question pulled for further scrutiny and discussion. Councilman Mateo Bedolla abstained on the vote, stating that a delay on this one classification for “less than a handful” of employees could hold up the collective bargaining process for the rest of the city’s employees.
Arriola made a point-of-order that Bedolla’s vote should be “no,” but Bedolla said he would stick with the abstention.
The city has more than 530 employees, and personnel is the biggest expense in the city’s general fund budget, adding up to more than $58.8 million in the city’s $82.1 million spending plan for 2020-21.
Of the 128 classifications outlined in the Koff & Associates report, 42 have salary ranges that start at more than $100,000, including many of those who are classified at manager level or above, as well as public works superintendents, senior planners, and police sergeants, lieutenants and captains.
Those making between $160,000 and $200,000 include the directors of the city’s eight departments, including development and engineering, finance, human resources, parks and recreation, public works, utilities, police and fire.
The city manager is the highest-paid employee at $254,800, and the city attorney has a salary of $234,000. Both are under contract and are the only employees hired directly by the city council.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
