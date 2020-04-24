Council considers timeline, benefit programs for cannabis businesses

As the Tracy City Council gets closer to establishing policies for cannabis shops, the city is also looking at a permitting timeline of several months from the time a business owner puts in an application to the date the shop is open for business.
The city plans to take in applications for cannabis-related businesses during the month of July. It will likely take about three months to process the applications and award cannabis licenses, including a maximum of four for retail storefronts. Getting the other permits needed to open a shop will take another three months — most likely more, some council members said.
Bill Dean, the city’s assistant director of development services, told the council that after the July 31 deadline for cannabis shop permit applications, the city will evaluate applicants’ business plans and their plans for community relations and safety and security. That’s also when the city will rank business proposals based on local ownership and social equity, such as employee benefits and woman and minority ownership.
The process Dean outlined is broken down as a cumulative score. Those who score 80% or better on 18 different criteria will be eligible for a cannabis license and then will be rated on what else they will offer as a benefit to the community. That might include contributions to social programs, support of the Tracy Community Foundation, or public safety initiatives, such as methods to promote testing for impaired drivers.
After that, a business must apply for the next series of permits in addition to the cannabis license, including a regular city business license and then a conditional use permit, which requires city staff and planning commission review.
The council didn’t vote on the matter this week but will do so May 19 when it considers putting a city cannabis tax on the November ballot. City finance director Karin Schnaider noted that, with voters’ approval, a tax could be as high as 15% on all commercial cannabis activities, or the council could chose by resolution to set a tax rate lower than what the voters approved.
The three-month timeline for issuing the initial group of cannabis licenses could be shortened if the city gets only a few applications.
“I initially say in those guidelines 90 days, and really that is predicated on how many we get. If we get just a small handful, it’s not going us that to take long to do that,” Dean said, adding that if the city got a lot of applications, he would still try to get those processed within 90 days, even if the city had to outsource some of the work.
The conditional use permit process is different because the city must consider the unique nature of each business and the site each business owner selects, but Dean was optimistic that it could advance quickly.
“I don’t anticipate the C.U.P. process taking very long, mainly because most of the work was already done by the council in the ordinance,” Dean told the council. “That can be as quick as 90 days, once you submit that for different departments’ review and get it agendized for the (planning) commission. I’ve seen these permits go faster than that. I’ve also seen them take a little bit longer. We had one permit go to three hearings a number of years ago.
“I believe this process is streamlined and straightforward, but I really think it’s important for the community to understand that, once we go through the process for the cannabis business permit and you’ve been selected and you’ve gone through all that work to be chosen by the city, it’s in everybody’s interest to see that be successful.”
The council also discussed the merits of community benefits versus an additional tax on cannabis sales. Dean reminded the council to consider that putting too many financial burdens on legitimate cannabis businesses could make it tough for them to compete with the illegal market.
Council members noted that the requirement to provide a community benefit could turn out unfair to some applicants because there is no clear direction on what type of benefit the city would consider sufficient.
Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom said a business owner’s experience should be considered if they’ve had similar businesses in other cities.
“Some of these operators are going to be more experienced than others. Is there a possibility that we’ll be — as part of our vetting process, to see letters from cities they’ve worked with, letters of support, be able to vet if they’ve actually followed through on their community benefits?” Ransom asked.
Dean replied that the city could do that, though it might end up putting new startups at a disadvantage because they don’t have a record with other jurisdictions.
“If you make it a requirement you may be unintentionally disqualifying somebody,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young said that the council should decide up front what constitutes a community benefit.
“If we are to consider community benefits, I would really like for it to be something that the council determines, a list, and then let people choose from that,” Young said. “You could have somebody come in and say, ‘I’ll do something bigger and better. I’ll do two or three of these things,’ to give them the upper hand and get more points, to be able to be chosen, and I don’t think we should be doing things like that.”
Councilman Dan Arriola added that larger companies that operate in multiple cities could have an unfair advantage over strictly local operations.
“I’m not a huge proponent of the community benefit. My big concern is that a larger corporation is in a position that is overpowering, of what could be monetized, for someone who is trying to start up with mom-and-pop shop,” Arriola said. “In the past I’ve called it a bribe. I know you all didn’t like that, but it’s not my preferred type of monetization. I’m more in favor of a tax. It’s the most equitable among all types of businesses.”
Councilwoman Veronica Vargas said her biggest concern was that the permitting process and timeline should be feasible for small businesses.
“I do want to challenge Mr. Dean to make sure that he can do a C.U.P. in 90 days,” Vargas said. “Ideally I would like to have the entire process, from the application to the C.U.P., be less than a year. People invest a lot of money, and speed to market is really important for people to be successful.”
Mayor Robert Rickman said he wants this new type of business to fit in with Tracy’s existing business mix, but without requiring an excess of city resources to regulate it.
“What’s different from alcohol — for example, you have the ABC, Alcoholic Beverage Control, that regulates that commodity,” Rickman said. “Here, a lot of stuff is pushed on the cities and we have to use our resources, and if we use resources, we have to take it from someplace else.”
