The city of Tracy is set to implement further water restrictions in response to California’s drought conditions, with the hope that dwindling supplies can meet demand through the summer without resorting to more severe restrictions.
On Tuesday the council unanimously approved a resolution that declares Tracy to be in a drought emergency and authorize Stage 3 of the city’s Water Shortage Contingency Plan. It follows a state proclamation from the spring, where Governor Gavin Newsom declared statewide drought emergency.
The council approved a new Urban Water Management Plan last month as it received a report warning that the city could face water shortages over the next 20 to 25 years if it doesn’t find new sources. City Utilities Director Kul Sharma told the council on Tuesday that it will still take three-to-four months to incorporate that plan into the Municipal Code, but in the meantime the city can use the standards set in its 2015 plan.
The city already has policies that govern the use of water regardless of drought conditions, including prohibition of excessive watering of landscaping, use of a hose without a shutoff nozzle or watering landscaping right after a rainstorm.
Once the city goes into the Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 restrictions those curtailments increase, and apply to the times and days when landscape irrigation can occur. The city also holds business and residential water users responsible for assurances that irrigation systems are secure and do not leak.
Under Stage 3 the city adds restrictions that apply to use of potable water for washing cars and addition of water to swimming pools or hot tubs unless systems are in place to reduce the loss of water, including loss through evaporation.
The Urban Water Management Plan the council reviewed last month described how traditional sources could be reduced. For example, a contract for 10,000 acre-feet of water annually from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation was reduced this year to 1,500 acre-feet. Other sources, including South San Joaquin Irrigation District, reported potential curtailments as well.
Sharma said that the Stage 3 restrictions can not only help the city reduce its water usage by about 20%, it could give the city better standing when it does seek additional resources from federal, state and local agencies.
Should the city get into further stages of water restrictions – there are five stages in the 2015 plan and a sixth stage in the 2020 plan -- it could mandate water-use budgets for homes and businesses, and prohibit any water use that is not deemed necessary for public health and safety.
Sharma told the council that the city should be able to achieve its goals without heavy-handed measures against residents, preferring to rely on education about the city’s water-conservation objectives.
“Our staff has similar experience in the previous drought of 2015-16. We worked with the consumers and we never had any penalties,” he told the council. “We gave them the notices and followed up with them. So that is our intent. We want to educate them. We want to work with them. Our goal is not to have penalties levied against consumers.”
Part of the council discussion pertained to landscaping standards. Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas said that the city’s investment in city trees should be addressed in water conservation policies in the city’s municipal code.
“We talk about health and safety, and trees provide shade. It helps with the climate. It helps with water retention,” Vargas said. “It should not affect any of the stages, or the goals that we’re setting.”
Public Works Director Paul Scholl affirmed that the city makes an effort to protect its trees during drought years, and is updating its urban forest management plan to incorporate more drought-tolerant species.
Discussion also touched on how drought restrictions could affect a planned aquatics park at the south end of town. Sharma said that there is the potential that elements of a water park could be built, but not put into use right away until water supplies are in place.
Mayor Nancy Young noted that rate increases, even if they are temporary increases during drought conditions, are possible as water supplies are reduced but the expense of operation and maintenance of the city’s water infrastructure remains or is increased.
“When we return inevitably, soon thereafter or somewhere in the near future, we’ll be coming with a proposed increase in the water rates,” Young said.
“We just want to be up-front and honest. It doesn’t make any of us happy,” she added. “It is a hard time for us to do this, but it is a need, so we absolutely don’t take this lightly.”
n Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
