The Tracy City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved adding $250,000 to the capital improvement fund for the MacArthur Drive widening project, which is nearing completion between Schulte and Valpico roads.
The original $5.5 million contract with T&S Intermodal Maintenance Inc. of Stockton, which the council approved last April, called for widening of the roadway to four lanes. The total cost of the project, $6.7 million, was to include inspection and construction management costs, design support, and an $824,528 contingency fund for unforeseen expenses.
In his report to the council, associate civil engineer Matthew Brown noted that the city and the contractor had discovered inconsistencies with the maps showing where PG&E underground gas lines were located, and also discovered that some of the existing layers of pavement were in worse condition than expected. As a result, the original contingency fund wasn’t enough to cover those expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.