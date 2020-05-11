Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 81F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.