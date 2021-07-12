To comply with an assembly bill passed in California in Sept. 2020, Tracy city council passed an ordinance on Tuesday that would launch a one-year pilot program to regulate how shared mobility devices are used within city limits. After one year, the program will then be up for re-evaluation by council and city staff.
Shared e-scooters and bicycles have been the most recent shared transit option to pop up in cities around the U.S., with operators like Bird Ride Inc., Lime (owned by Uber) and Lyft being some of the bigger companies to provide these types of transit options. Typically done through the use of a phone app, riders may rent these shared mobility devices by scanning a QR code and entering the necessary information to rent a mobility device for an amount of time, usually charged a certain amount of dollars or cents per mile.
In order to regulate how shared mobility transit can be operated, California passed Assembly Bill 1286 last year in September, which requires shared mobility device providers to enter an agreement with or obtain a permit from the city or county where the provider would like to operate.
Up until Tuesday night, the city of Tracy did not have anything in place that would either allow or prohibit the use of shared mobility devices within town.
“Now while the vehicle code currently regulates the rules of the road for these devices, the city of Tracy currently does not have any ordinance in place that either authorizes or prohibits the use of shared mobility devices, or their providers,” said city transit manager Ed Lovell during Tuesday’s council meeting. “Dockless scooters from Bird Ride Inc. have been operating within Tracy since October of 2020 and staff have also received additional requests for shared mobility device providers to operate within the city limits.”
With the passing of this new ordinance, shared mobility device operators will have to pay a $500 permit fee to the city plus $0.10 per-ride as a source of city revenue to help offset the direct and indirect costs for City resources, including administering of the new pilot program, use of public property and any enforcement costs. The ordinance also will hold the providers liable if any incidents occur, removing that liability from the city.
Providers will also be required to affirm that a user of a shared mobility device acknowledges and meets the requirements of the California Vehicle Code.
“For electric scooters, the current laws were passed back in 2018, and it requires that if you're under the age of 18, you have to wear a helmet. You have to have a driver's license or instruction permit in order to operate an electric scooter. You're not allowed to have passengers. You're not allowed to ride on sidewalks. The speed limit is to be no greater than 15 miles an hour, and you have to ride in a bike lane if the road has a speed limit greater than 25 miles per hour,” said Lovell.
City council expressed some concern over enforcement and community connectivity when it comes to e-scooters, since many youth have been spotted using these scooters around Tracy, with Bird scooters having easy access points at public parks.
“You go to a park or after school. Every child that has a phone that has access to the Bird app and with some, you know, a little bit of money, they love riding those scooters. And we’re putting them in parks,” said Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas. “It's just saying, Here's your candy, but don't eat it.”
Lovell and City Attorney Leticia Ramirez clarified to council they would need to meet in another session in order to make any amendments to the municipal code regarding the use of e-scooters and where they are allowed to be operated. However, the city would not be able to alter anything that counters the current California Vehicle Code.
Current enforcement would charge minors operating e-scooters as if they were operating any other vehicle that required a permit or driver’s license.
“What's before council is an ordinance that establishes a framework for how a company, a shared mobility device provider, operates here in the city of Tracy, and the ordinances requiring that any provider, any company compliant, to make sure that they comply with the California vehicle code,” said Ramirez.
Council will meet at a later date to discuss more options about regulations in the pilot program once the city looks into how other municipalities are operating.
• contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
