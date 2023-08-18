Tracy City Council Agenda
Adrianne Richardson

A proposal to annex nearly 200 acres to the east side of Tracy is on hold while the Tracy City Council seeks more details on the effect that the annexation, including new industrial buildings, will have on traffic and air quality.

The council was divided on the Tracy Alliance proposal after a hearing of more than 3½ hours, which included public comment in support of the project and the jobs it would create, and comments in opposition based on environmental impacts.

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.