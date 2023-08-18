A proposal to annex nearly 200 acres to the east side of Tracy is on hold while the Tracy City Council seeks more details on the effect that the annexation, including new industrial buildings, will have on traffic and air quality.
The council was divided on the Tracy Alliance proposal after a hearing of more than 3½ hours, which included public comment in support of the project and the jobs it would create, and comments in opposition based on environmental impacts.
At the end the council agreed on a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Dan Arriola opposed, to continue the matter to the council’s Nov. 7 meeting in order to give city staff more time to address some of the environmental concerns brought up in letters to the city, formal comments on the environmental impact report, and during the public hearing.
The annexation proposal includes six properties just outside of the eastern city limits on the east side of Paradise Road between Grant Line Road and Interstate 205. Most of the land is owned by Tracy Alliance Group, with two parcels covering 122.44 acres out of the total 191.18 acres that would be annexed.
The Tracy Alliance property would include three warehouse and distribution buildings totaling more than 1.8 million square feet out of nearly 3.4 million square feet of warehouse space expected for the entire project. The annexation would also include land to be used for a new freeway interchange at Paradise Road and Interstate 205.
In order to annex that land the city council will have to certify an environmental impact report, amend the Northeast Industrial Area Specific Plan, approve prezoning of the property as light industrial, and approve submittal of an annexation application to the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Commission.
The environmental impact report (EIR) was published in April 2022, and before the council on Tuesday was the final EIR, which includes comments on the original EIR and responses to those comments. The purpose of the EIR is to spell out effects that the project and measures that would compensate for those effects.
In her report to the council, senior planner Victoria Lombardo noted that loss of farmland, air pollution from the increase of trucks and cars going to and from the property, and traffic from those cars and trucks are among the several “potentially significant and unavoidable” impacts.
State environmental law allows the city to proceed with a development in the face of these impacts, as long as the city can make findings that the benefits of the development outweigh the negative impacts.
George Condon, a partner with Tracy Alliance, described the benefits of the project, which the Tracy Planning Commission already endorsed on a 4-0 vote back in January. He noted that the land was included in the city’s sphere of influence 30 years ago, and Tracy Alliance submitted its plans for the area in 2019.
Condon noted that the development company he works for, Dermody Properties, has built four projects in this area in the last 6 years, including three that are manufacturing facilities. He added that Tracy Alliance has met or communicated with groups that have an interest in the development, including government agencies, neighbors in Banta and the Sierra Club.
“We are truly grateful for everyone’s input, and believe the proposed project will be the most advanced industrial park in Northern California, balancing the operational needs of occupiers, the buffering requirements of neighbors and the economic goals of the larger community.”
He highlighted the existing truck routes leading to and around the site, including the proposed freeway interchange, and said that the driveways are designed to direct truck traffic away from neighbors in Banta.
He emphasized clean energy aspects of the project, including solar panels on the buildings, and described the project’s contribution to the local economy including job creation, accounting for nearly 1,900 jobs averaging salaries of about $63,000 annually as well as about $4.4 million in tax revenue for local government.
Laborer’s Union member Diego Hernandez noted that Local 73 represents more than 2,700 members in San Joaquin County, including more than 440 in Tracy.
“We’re here in support of the Tracy Alliance project. It will bring local jobs: jobs with a livable wage, jobs with benefits such as health insurance, pensions,” he said. “A lot of us have long commutes to work each and every day. It’s 5 hours sometimes. It’s a long time to be away from our families. A project close to home will give us an opportunity to spend more time with our families, get to spend money in the city we live in, boost the local economy, and less cars on the road, less traffic, less emissions.”
Sierra Club representative Eric Parfrey told the council that the environmental review falls short of documenting just how much a new industrial development will affect air quality, traffic and neighbors in Banta.
“This environmental impact report has at least two deeps flaws in it,” Parfrey said, specifying the effect of diesel exhaust from trucks on greenhouse gas emissions. “The amount of diesel truck trips is estimated to be greater than 1,500 truck trips per day, many of them coming down Grant Line Road.”
“The second way the EIR really fails, is they fail to do a health risk assessment, which is really critical to figure out how many kids are going to get asthma in the unincorporated community of Banta,” Parfrey said.
When the council weighed in, Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis opposed the project, and said the city has much work to do before annexing land to build warehouses, including a city policy or ordinance on warehouses and their place in the city’s mix of businesses.
“We should establish standards before we continue to expand and we haven’t done that. I’m not anti-warehouse but I am for smart policy and right now that policy simply doesn’t exist,” she said.
“I am for jobs. However, what we’re talking about as far as construction, those are short-term jobs, although well-paying union jobs which I totally appreciate, but my primary concern is the long-term operational jobs.”
Councilman Dan Arriola said that he supports the project as part of the balanced growth strategy represented by the Northeast Industrial Area Specific Plan, adding that Tracy Alliance also reached out to labor groups to assure them that union workers would build the project.
“Ultimately this is a balancing act and for me I really want to support an environment where we create manufacturing jobs. I want to support more union jobs in Tracy. I want to support being a business-friendly environment here in Tracy,” he said.
Councilman Dan Evans also said he supports labor and local workforce with less commuting, but also said that the city’s own economic development strategy emphasizes a diversity of jobs in town.
“The development, if it was going to bring in long-term high-income wages for head of household, families, to own a home here in Tracy, with a median home price of $700,000 that’s not easy to do, but if we were bringing that in I may think differently about this,” he said.
“I do see a lot of the benefits that folks are bringing in here, those I had to weigh against this, but I don’t think supporting this development makes sense for our community and the road ahead.”
Mayor Nancy Young supported the project, stating that existing city plans reflect call for the type of development that Tracy Alliance proposes.
“It’s important that as each council comes up here that we’re being thoughtful about our future and how we’re building that, and so for me I take it very serious that when I was elected over 11 years ago that I was carrying out what was already set before me, and then to be thoughtful as we move forward,” she said.
Councilman Mateo Bedolla said the city should do what it can to make this a better project.
“Right now is a pivotal point in our city, where we can decide, should this project move forward, how it moves forward, because it has to be balanced,” he said.
“Warehouses are going to continue to be built because of planning that has taken place over a decade through either specific plans, director-level hearings. Here in this case we do have discretion to make this, should it pass, be fair for our city, for our neighbors and for the residents, and for the people who are going to be actively working on the project, whether it’s short-term or long-term,” he said.
The council then tried to work out when it should consider the matter again, and what revisions to the plan or other policies should be brought into the discussion.
Condon said he is willing to go back into his plan to address environmental concerns aired in Tuesday’s meeting, something Tracy Alliance could do within the next month or so. Assistant City Manager Karin Schnaider said she wouldn’t expect city staff to have a revised proposal ready until at least early October. The council considered taking even more time with it, possibly reconsidering the matter in February.
When it came time for the vote, Bedolla made the motion to direct staff to establish policies to address air quality and traffic issues within the project and bring it back for council consideration on Nov. 7, and that was the motion that passed on a 4-1 vote with Arriola opposed.
