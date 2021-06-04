The Tracy City Council has renewed its discussion on potential new policies that could encourage builders to include homes affordable to local workers in new developments.
Tuesday’s workshop prior to the regular council meeting was a chance for the council to hear from consultant David Early, senior advisor with PlaceWorks of Berkeley, who created the city’s Affordable/Workforce Housing Study from January 2020.
The study outlines what Tracy residents can afford, based on median income and median rental and sales prices in town. Figures in the report are based on California Department of Housing and Community Development guidelines, with a household defined as a family of four, for 2019, with the expectation that those numbers increase by a factor of 7.7% each year.
Tracy’s median income in 2019 was $90,823, and the county’s median income was $71,400. Factoring in the 7.7% year increase, Tracy’s median income in 2021 would be more than $105,300. Moderate income is 120% of median income, and low income is 80% of the median income.
Also in 2019, Tracy’s median rental price was $2,350, which is affordable to the households at the high end of the moderate income range, but unaffordable to low-income families. Median selling price of a home was $485,600. That’s unaffordable to a moderate-income family, which can afford a home costing $413,000, and is out of reach for low-income families.
Now the city is looking at a series of proposals that could change the way new housing is developed in town, with the emphasis on new housing that would be affordable to the local workforce.
The council didn’t take any action on the matter but did agree that meetings before the council would begin this month.
“Our schedule from this work goes from now, with the website and survey launch in mid-June, all the way through the end of October, when we anticipate being able to bring a number of items to you,” Early told the council. “We hope to have the code and policy amendments to you as early as mid-July, with other items coming up through the summer and into the fall.”
Over the 1½-hour workshop the public and the council had the opportunity to state which policy proposals they liked, and which ones they were likely to reject.
Among the proposals were:
• Allowing high-density housing, such as apartments, in commercial areas
• Update city rules to allow “accessory dwelling units,” such as small cottages next to larger single-family homes, and also create “off the shelf” plans so that these units could be mostly pre-approved to city standards.
• Modify city standards such as dwellings per-acre in high-density developments, floor area to lots size standards, increasing building heights and off-street parking requirements.
• Encourage duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes within new single-family home subdivisions.
• Create a zoning designation that allows clusters of “tiny homes” in some areas
• Draft a ballot initiative that could provide exemptions to the city’s growth management ordinance for projects that include affordable housing.
Early cited these ideas among a total of 12 recommendations, and also urged the council to consider the concept of “inclusionary housing,” a policy that requires any new residential development to include affordable workforce housing -- such as apartments or other multi-family buildings intended for a range of income levels – mixed in with single-family homes within any new subdivision.
John Beckman, CEO of the Building Industry Association of the Greater Valley, based in Stockton, supported all of Early’s recommendation in the study, as well as the inclusionary housing concept.
“I was perplexed as to his presentation, which seemed to exclusively look at inclusionary zoning, which wasn’t mentioned in the study,” Beckman told the council.
“I’d really like to see his presentation on these 12 proposals because they’re great. Had these proposals been adopted 10 years ago we probably wouldn’t be here having this problem today because this would have gone a long way toward solving the affordable housing problem.”
Other pointed out that Tracy’s affordable housing shortage is simply big demand with low supply, with little incentive for developers to build anything that would rent or sell for less than the ever-growing number of new single-family homes in town.
“I think a demographic that is often very much overlooked is folks like myself who have just graduated from college who want to return to Tracy and call the city home, a place that we have grown up in for so long,” said William Muetzenberg. “We’re unable to afford rents here in Tracy We’re unable to or have a place of our own if we don’t have family that is willing to let us stay with them.”
Among Early’s suggestions that raised opposition was a proposal for a voter initiative that could rewrite the city’s growth management ordinance. The ordinance is based on Measure A, an initiative passed by voters in 2000 to limit the number of new houses the city could build each year by restricting the number of residential growth allotments (RGAs) that a developer could take out in a year.
A revised ordinance could allow additional RGAs beyond what is allowed now if affordable units are part of the mix, or it could redefine and RGA as applying to a new building, rather than the number of dwellings within that building.
Dan Evans told the council it would amount to an attempt to circumvent the existing law and reject the will of the voters.
“What’s disappointing is that our city council is once again using something like this to benefit developers,” he said.
Councilman Mateo Bedolla said he too would remove from consideration any ballot measure aimed at changing local growth laws. He endorsed Early’s other suggestions and suggested two top priorities.
“First, evaluate lowering development impact fees on affordable and below-market-rate projects, including setting charges on the square footage of a project, and second, evaluate inclusionary housing policies and in-lieu fee programs,” he said.
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis said she would rather see responsible planning rather than growth restrictions, but wouldn’t change the city’s growth management ordinance.
“What we’re seeing time and time again, not just in Tracy but in the state of California, we have a lack of affordable housing, but we also have a lack of policy that would incentivize developers to help us with that,” Davis said.
“If I could avoid mandating anything I probably would, but without any mandates in place we’re in the exact same place that many other cities are: we don’t have affordable housing.”
“I’m open to educating myself on it all, but I’m 100% opposed to circumventing the growth management ordinance, because that’s what the residents voted for.”
Mayor Nancy Young said that there are many more conversations to be had and she wants the council to keep an open mind.
“We want to make sure we honor the will of the people, but then we also have to understand progress,” Young said. “We may get some very good input and want to make sure all of the players are a part of that conversation.”
