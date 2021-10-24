During the Tracy City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, the council approved the following items:
• Approved a 3-year contract, at $285,000 per-year, with Tyler Technolgies Inc., extending a 7-year contract from 2014 for a software package that runs the city’s financing, budgeting, payroll, human resources, timekeeping and utility billing systems.
• Gave final approval to an ordinance that increases the number of permits for cannabis retail storefronts to one for every 10,000 residents. Previously the city allowed only four such permits, but after appeals from applicants the council agreed to increase that number to 10.
• Authorized the city to become a member of the California Community Housing Agency. It will allow the city to pursue bond financing in support of the creation of middle-income housing in Tracy.
• Accepted a $20,000 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The money will go toward deterrence of underage drinking, including minor decoy programs, enforcement of law and building awareness among the city’s 190 retail outlets that sell alcoholic beverages about the hazards of underage drinking.
• Amended the city council’s code of conduct to require individual council members who serve on external boards, such as regional and state commissions or joint powers agencies, to first obtain full council approval before they make decisions that could result in financial obligations for the city.
• Authorized a letter to the Interstate 205 Managed Lanes Project expressing support for the project. The project anticipates the addition of high-occupancy vehicle lanes on Interstate 205, which would also be available for buses, trucks or electric vehicles. The project would also include “mobility hubs” where people can connect with public transit or ride-sharing services, thus reducing the number of cars on the road.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing remote teleconference meetings of the council and city boards and committees. It’s in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s June 11 executive order that requires cities to transition back to in-person public meetings, but recent legislation allows city councils, boards and commissions to continue meeting remotely if they can make findings that remote meetings are necessary to comply with continued COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
• Approved final subdivision maps for Tracy Hills Village 9A, including 69 homes on 24 acres, andVillage 9B, including 64 hom4s on 36.4 acres, between Tracy Hills Drive and the California Aqueduct.
• Approved a final subdivision map for Tracy Hills KT Property II project, 214 homes on 36.1 acres on the east side of Corral Hollow Road next to the California Aqueduct.
• Approved a deferred improvement agreements for Tracy Hills Phase 1B, and Tracy Hills KT Property, establishing a timelines and trigger points, based on issuance of building permits, for when certain parks and roadway improvements must be completed.
• Authorized city staff to negotiate a development agreement with Ridge Capital, allowing the developer to build on two parcels, one in need of environmental cleanup, as an industrial development along Interstate 205 at Paradise Road.
• Received an update on downtown “parklet” design standards, which outline options for restaurant owners in downtown to convert parking spaces in front of their businesses for outdoor dining. Those standards include requirements for Americans with Disabilities Act access.
