Tracy’s city government is set to have more discussions about the Westside Specific Plan by this summer, and on Tuesday the Tracy City Council said that it hopes to get public input on a range of options for what could happen to 538 acres that was once slated to become an office park.
The Westside Specific Plan is a reimagining of the Tracy Gateway project on the south side of Interstate 205, just west of Lammers Road, which the city annexed in 2002.
Bill Wiseman, senior planner with Kimley Horn and Associates, the consultant that has created preliminary planning documents for the area, told the council that the original Tracy Gateway project was envisioned as 5.8 million square feet of high-end office park that could accommodate up to 20,000 new jobs.
By 2008, with the economy in decline, the demand for that kind of development also declined. Since then a new group of property owners, each with different concepts of what could happen with that land, have moved in, and they’re ready to find out if the city supports their visions for that land.
One concept that remains from the 2000s is the potential for about 35 acres across from Kimball High to become a new campus for Sutter Health, which operates Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Land owned by Rosebrook 58 LLC, about 95 acres, and Tracy Capital Park Corporation, about 56.6 acres, could become mixed use commercial development on the south side of 11th Street. Another 115.7 acres identified as Sandhu property could become a senior assisted living development, as could most of about 122.3 acres identified as Pombo property, and 71.6 acres owned by South Parcel Investors LLC is identified as medium-density residential development.
Wiseman noted that even though his company has developed an administrative draft of a specific plan, by December the various property owners considered other uses for their sites in response to market conditions.
Land use alternatives he presented include an option where the Pombo and Sandhu properties would be developed as business park industrial, similar to the Prologis International Park of Commerce directly to the west.
“A project of this size and complexity, it’s a long-term buildout. We’re talking about 20 to 30 years off. In my experience in past and other projects, it’s not unusual at this point to see land use changes,” he told the council.
“The key is, the process needs to be adaptive and transparent, and that’s why we’re talking to you tonight. Our communications with the property owners and city staff is, OK, this land use, we certainly want to entertain that, but we want to make sure we’re open and we’re checking back with you, council, and the public at large to make sure that we’re in the right direction.”
Mike Souza, representing South Parcel Investors and speaking on behalf of all of the Westside Specific Plan property owners, elaborated on the history of Tracy Gateway, and how two previous developers went broke because market conditions didn’t support the types of development they proposed. They ended up selling off the land in pieces.
He added that the effort to revive the plan, originally expected to take 18 months, has been in process for three years, and reflects the potential to bring a diversity of jobs to town through a viable development program.
Souza added that the one component of the plan that has remained is the 35 acres for Sutter Health, which would be a strong start for the larger development.
“Sutter does own 35 acres and Sutter will be building a hospital, as per discussions they’ve had with the property group as recently as last week, before 2030,” he said.
“There will be a hospital there, and the diversity of jobs is really what we’re looking at providing, with health care jobs, with being able to make destination retail at the corner of Lammers and 11th Street, and with residential to support those uses and support the viability of the project.”
The council heard public comments opposed to converting any of that land for warehouse development. Assistant City Manager Andrew Malik noted that the goal with the new plan is to have diversity in development.
“Our economic development strategy has never -- at least since the many, many years that I’ve been here -- been focused on warehousing. We don’t go and actually actively seek warehouse tenants and clients,” he said.
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis asked if the council could consider land use options that would not include any industrial zoning.
“I know we aren’t targeting warehouses, but it looks like we’re doing a good job of attracting them and actually allowing them to be built,” she said.
“I’m looking for a huge range of options for people to have a voice on this project,” she added, recommending that the city use as many avenues as possible to get the word out about options for this land. “Three months I think is decent, but I’m just hoping there’s a really robust effort in truly reaching out to the community.”
Councilman Dan Arriola said the city also should be mindful that Kimball High is across the street from the proposed Sutter Health development, which could be a benefit for the high school, as should other developments near the high school.
“We are the gateway to the Central Valley, and so I really think that we need to make sure this is a statement piece, and that’s how it was originally conceptualized,” Arriola said.
“I do like the synergy of the existing zoning, but if it is to be changed, I’d like to hear from the public.”
Mayor Nancy Young said she’d like to see a community outreach program that lasts two to three months.
“When it comes to council, believe me, people will still call in, and they will still write in, and we will get more input during that time,” Young said.
The council took no action on the matter, and Young said that the within the next two months the council should get a better chance to explore the possibilities for that development.
“It’s been said here, and I think it’s unanimous really, that we would like to see if we have some other options that the developers are willing to provide, based on the input that was given here tonight,” she said.
