Local nonprofits will still be able to sell pyrotechnics this summer as the Tracy City Council voted 5-0 to continue the sale and discharge of safe and sane fireworks within city limits.
At Tuesday evening’s council meeting, members heard from nonprofits who urged for the continued fireworks sales while some residents lobbied against all fireworks, illegal and safe and sane, from being discharged within city limits.
Councilman Dan Arriola agreed firework sales should continue and stopping them wouldn’t stem the use of illegal fireworks across the city.
“The first thing I would like to address is the argument related to the nexus between legal and illegal fireworks and I really want to dispel that. I really believe there truly is no connection between legal and illegal fireworks,” Arriola said. “As someone who works in law enforcement as a prosecutor, my job is really to prosecute those who violate the law, and I can assure you that the enhanced criminalization of things like illegal drugs has not made it such so there are no illegal drugs on our streets, so I think we need to be very particular with how we address and write law with this particular issue.”
The issue arose in October after the council passed an ordinance amending Chapter 3.04 of the Tracy Municipal Code to allow police to issue an administrative citation to the “responsible party” of private property where dangerous fireworks have been possessed, sold or discharged. At that meeting council members asked to place a discussion banning safe and sane fireworks sales on a future meeting agenda.
Recently there has been a 90% increase in fireworks-related calls to police in 2020 compared to 2019.
Safe and sane fireworks have been allowed in the city since 2011 when the council passed an ordinance allowing nonprofits to sell the pyrotechnics for one week leading up to the Fourth of July.
The ordinance allows for one sales permit per 10,000 residents. A lottery was created to determine which local nonprofits could apply for those permits. This year 58 nonprofits qualified to enter the lottery.
Arriola wanted to see how the new ordinance passed in October would help with enforcement during the July Fourth holiday season.
“But the problem is the illegal fireworks and prosecution of it, and essentially we now have addressed that with this municipal code change, and I do not think we need to touch the safe and sane fireworks because it will truly not make a difference,” he said.
Lynda Hawkins, executive director of UNEED2, said her group is one of the many nonprofits that benefited from fireworks sales. UNEED2 was able to give away 300 computers during the pandemic to students in Tracy with funds they raised from fireworks booth sales.
Hawkins said many fundraisers have been canceled during the pandemic and this was the only one many nonprofits can still rely on.
“It’s helped us tremendously. Not just my organization, but if you take it away we’re not going to be able to serve the city of Tracy, our community with the valuable services that we have, with the other organizations as well.”
Tim Silva encouraged the council to allow fireworks sales to continue.
“Nonprofits benefit from this financially. Some nonprofits, this is their only source of income for their nonprofit, and these nonprofits take these funds and generate them back into the community,” Silva said. “And by banning the sale of safe and sane fireworks you’re only going to encourage illegal fireworks. It will only exacerbate that problem. I think we should flood the city with safe and sane fireworks, and then that way, it would slow down the illegal fireworks.”
Not everyone wanted fireworks to continue within city limits.
Robert Tanner said he was against the sale of any kind of fireworks in town.
“We’ve had fires in town. We’ve had people injured in town. Safe and sane is not a guarantee. People can still get hurt with them. The other thing is that we have had fireworks well past July 4th. We have had it all the way into New Year’s, illegal I’m sure, along with gunshots, which probably isn’t all that is mentioned,” Tanner said. “Let’s be the beginning of the end of all fireworks in the cities and the county of San Joaquin. I know unincorporated is no fireworks. Let Tracy be the first one to eliminate it. Get over it, it should not be happening.”
Former councilwoman Mary Mitracos was also against the sale of safe and sane fireworks and the dangers they posed, citing a fire that destroyed a several homes on July 5 that many believed was sparked by fireworks even though no official cause was ever given by the fire department.
“Nine families were displaced because of fireworks last year, and I know that there is at least one family, that as of last month in the middle of December, had yet to find replacement, adequate housing,” Mitracos said. “I also would like to say that it is absolutely diminishment of quality of life here in Tracy around New Year’s and certainly, amazingly, around the Fourth of July.”
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis thanked the nonprofits for their efforts and voiced her concern against a ban on safe and sane pyrotechnics, noting it wouldn’t stop the discharge of illegal fireworks.
“Historically criminals don’t respect or abide by laws and so I believe that banning safe and sane fireworks will not alleviate or reduce illegal fireworks. I do agree more education, more community outreach would be helpful because it is also very difficult to get people to testify against their neighbors,” Davis said. “I do believe banning breaks our local traditions and penalizes law-abiding families for the sins of criminals, and I do believe that it would truly hurt our nonprofits, especially in a COVID impacted environment, that we are experiencing right now.”
The lottery to select which 10 nonprofits can apply for a sales permit — originally scheduled for Jan.14 — was canceled to allow the council discussion. The city is working on a new date for the lottery, which will probably be held virtually.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
