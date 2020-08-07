Tracy City Councilman Dan Arriola announced on Wednesday that he will run for mayor of Tracy on Nov. 3.
Arriola is completing his second year on the Tracy City Council. He was elected in 2018 after two years on the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education.
“As our city grows and evolves, it is clear that there is still much work to be done,” he said in his statement. “I am running for Mayor of Tracy because this moment in history demands a leader who can secure a better future for all.”
He cites safe neighborhoods, building the economy and infrastructure, affordable workforce housing, and government accountability as his top priorities.
Arriola made his announcement the day after the council unanimously passed its Tracy Equity and Empowerment Initiative during a special meeting Tuesday. Arriola and Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, who is running for San Joaquin County supervisor, drafted the initiative, which is intended to establish racial and social equity in city policies, including the conduct and practices of the local police department.
In his statement, Arriola also highlights his efforts in creating the city’s Homelessness Strategic Plan, raising the LGBT pride flag at Tracy City Hall for the first time, and supporting city initiatives that included a code of ethics for elected officials, approval of affordable housing, legalizing the sale of cannabis in town, creation of workforce housing in conjunction with a Valley Link transit-oriented development, and joining East Bay Community Energy to promote green energy in Tracy.
Arriola is a 2007 graduate of West High School and a 2011 graduate of UCLA, and he earned his juris doctorate from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law in 2014. For the past five years, he has served as a deputy district attorney for San Joaquin County.
He is the fifth candidate to join the race for mayor. Mayor Robert Rickman, who is running for San Joaquin County supervisor, is ineligible to run for reelection because of term limits. Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young and challengers Abdul Wahid and Jass Sangha also previously announced their intention to run for mayor, and Jennifer Bilbrey filed her petition to run for mayor Wednesday.
