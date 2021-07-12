San Joaquin County has begun the process to redraw the supervisorial district boundaries to determine which neighborhoods and communities are grouped together for the purpose of electing members to the county board of supervisors.
The county redistricting happens every 10 years after a federal census takes place.
Using new population data, the five county districts are redrawn to make sure each district is substantially equal in population, reflecting the new census information and shifting populations.
The county’s Board of Supervisors will take charge of creating the new district boundaries, a process which has to be completed by Dec. 15. The U.S. Census data to the county is scheduled to be released no later than the end of September.
Tracy and Mountain house and surrounding rural areas are in the 5th Supervisorial District which also currently includes a portion of Manteca south of Yosemite Avenue. The district is bordered to the north by the San Joaquin and Old rivers; to the west by Alameda County; to the east by Highway 99, Austin Road, Highland Avenue and West Ripon Road. The southern border of the district lies along the Stanislaus County border.
A 10-member Redistricting Advisory Committee will be formed with members of the public to help form a plan.
The supervisors will use the following criteria, when practicable, to create the district lines:
• Each supervisorial district should share a common border with the next
• The geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities should be respected in a way that minimizes division
• The geographic integrity of a city should be respected in a way that minimizes division
• Use easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or man-made barriers that include rivers, streets or highways
• The district lines should be drawn to encourage geographic compactness
The new boundaries shouldn’t be drawn to favor or discriminate against a political party.
The county will hold three community outreach meetings to receive public comment and collect community testimony before the maps are made.
The first meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 the San Joaquin County Administration Building, 44 N San Joaquin St., Suite 62 in Stockton.
The second will be held 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Tracy City Hall chambers, 333 Civic Dr.
The last outreach meeting will be at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Hutchins Street Square, Kirst Hall - 125 S Hutchins St. #A in Lodi.
All outreach meetings can be attended virtually.
Residents can submit comments, suggestions, fill out a community interest form or submit their own redistricting map. Information can be found on the county redistricting information page at https://wedrawthelines.sjgov.org/default.aspx
