San Joaquin County Superintendent of Education James Mousalimas announced his retirement this coming June, ending a 35-year career in education.
The county board of education unanimously approved a resolution accepting his retirement which will become effective on June 30, 2021.
Before being elected county superintendent of schools Mousalimas worked as a teacher, Peace Corps volunteer, coach, principal, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent.
He worked in the Tracy Unified School District before becoming assistant superintendent of County Operated Schools and Programs in 2008.
Mousalimas expanded programs into the community, including the National Guard’s Discovery ChalleNGe Academy, Greater Valley Conservation Corps, Come Back Kids, Teachers College of San Joaquin, CodeStack Academy and the SJCOE STEM-focused FabLab.
“I am thankful for the trust you have put in me to serve as your County Superintendent of Schools, and I am proud of the strides we have made to move education forward in San Joaquin County over these past six years," Mousalimas said. “It has truly been an honor and a privilege.”
The county board of education approved the appointment of Troy Brown to serve as the new county superintendent of education effective July 1. Brown currently serves as the associate superintendent of the county office of education.
Before joining the county office of education Brown was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and was principal at West High School until his departure to the county in 2018.
"The decision to retire after 35 years in education was not an easy one. However, it was made with much consideration and the confidence in knowing that the SJCOE will be in good hands under Troy Brown’s leadership," Mousalimas said. “He is a service-centered, forward-thinking leader who is thoughtful and deliberate in his decision-making – essential qualities for the next superintendent who will lead our organization forward."
