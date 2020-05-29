County extends its reach to track COVID-19

Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Mostly sunny. Becoming windy this afternoon. High 89F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph, becoming E and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.