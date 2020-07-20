Owners of businesses in San Joaquin County can apply for thousands of dollars in grants to help with their expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county used $15 million in federal relief funding to establish the CARES Act Economic Development Fund on May 12. The first round of small business assistance grants was distributed in June to small businesses and nonprofits.
County supervisors approved a second round of grants July 7, and the application period opened Friday.
This time, the county has $8 million earmarked for four programs targeting different groups of local businesses.
Businesses with up to 50 full-time employees are eligible for the second round of small business assistance grants. The grant amount is based on the number of employees.
A new grant will provide up to $4,000 for “micro” businesses with no full-time employees apart from the business owners.
Another new grant will support larger businesses with 51 to 250 full-time employees.
The last of the four programs will specifically help provide businesses with protective equipment, such as masks.
Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis between now and Aug. 31, first come, first served. An independent private firm will review applications on the county’s behalf.
Application materials are available on the county’s website at www.sjgov.link/grants. For information: smallbusinessgrantquestions@sjgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.