San Joaquin County has loosened some of the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19-related quarantine, though people are still required to keep their distance from others and maintain good sanitation practices.
Friday’s revised order from San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park and Director of Emergency Services Marcia Cunningham allows golf courses to reopen and says that landscape businesses can provide their services, real estate agents can show homes to some prospective buyers, and religious groups can have drive-in services.
San Joaquin County’s loosening of stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19 meant that Tracy Golf and Country Club could reopen for the first ti…
Kendall Cripe, the golf professional at Tracy Golf and Country Club, said on Friday that word spread quickly that the course would reopen on Saturday and the pro shop was soon flooded with calls from golfers requesting tee times. By Friday afternoon, all the tee times for the weekend were taken.
“We’ve seen quite a few people who have been in their houses for a few weeks,” she said. “We’ve been getting more calls than we can take.”
Faith-based gatherings will be allowed in a drive-in style, with activities to be held outdoors and participants required to stay in their cars. Real estate agents can show homes only to people who have documentation proving they have access to the financing required to buy the home they’re looking at. Landscapers can work provided that workers maintain a safe distance from each other, don’t share equipment without sanitizing it first, and travel in separate vehicles unless they are family members from the same household.
The order was issued even as San Joaquin County saw a continued increase in COVID-19 cases. The county was reporting 543 confirmed cases as of Thursday, with 25 people known to have died from COVID-19 in the county. The number of confirmed cases in the county had increased 1.11 times from last Thursday (487).
The first local case of COVID-19 was reported March 6, and nearly 100 cases had been confirmed by the end of the month. The largest single-day increase so far was on April 13, when 39 cases were reported, a week after the county increased testing with a free drive-up testing station at the San Joaquin County Clinic. Since then, the county has averaged about 15 new confirmed cases a day.
Friday’s report (download PDF) includes a chart with a series of bell curves, illustrating the effect that COVID-19 has on local hospitals. The chart, produced by Bayesiant for the county, shows a prediction that 768 people would have been hospitalized as of the end of April, which would have been the peak of the infection, had the county not issued stay-at-home orders. Instead, the peak of the local infection is estimated to have been delayed by a month, and 299 hospitalizations are predicted by the end of May.
Also on Friday, the county launched its COVID-19 dashboard, which provides more detailed statistics. Those numbers are broken down to include the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Joaquin County, 134, including 53 people who have been in intensive care. It also shows that 399 of the 543 people confirmed to have the virus have recovered.
The dashboard also breaks down numbers by ethnicity, with 218 cases among Hispanic or Latino people, 117 among white people and 96 among Asian people.
As of Thursday, the county had confirmed 85 cases of COVID-19 among residents of the city of Tracy, though they might have picked up the virus elsewhere. The county was reporting 47 cases in the 95376 zip code, which includes the central part of the city; 33 cases in 95377, to the west and south; and six in 95304, to the north and east. There were six more cases in Mountain House’s zip code, 95391.
California had a total of 48,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, about 1.3 times the number from a week before. Wednesday also saw the biggest single-day increase in positive cases so far (2,417). California had recorded 1,982 deaths from COVID-19, with April 22 the biggest single-day increase in deaths (115) since the first death was reported on March 4. Los Angeles is the hardest hit city in the state, with 23,220 cases and 1,111 deaths.
The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center reported 3.2 million cases worldwide as of Wednesday , about 1.28 times the number from the week before, and 232,807 deaths.
That includes just over 1 million positive cases in the U.S., about 1.28 times from the week before (833,900), with 62,860 deaths so far in the country. New York is the U.S. state with the largest number of cases, 304,372, with 23,545 deaths. New York City accounts for 167,478 confirmed cases and 18,069 deaths out of a population of about 8.4 million.
