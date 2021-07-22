Action by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors last week has provided the city of Tracy with the balance of the funding the city needs to build a homeless shelter at the north end of town.
On a unanimous vote at their July 13 meeting, the Board of Supervisors approved $8.4 million in funding for emergency low-barrier shelters for the cities of Tracy, Manteca and Lodi.
Tracy’s share of that is $3.6 million, which will be enough, in addition to fund already allocated by the city, to pay for a $6.23 million shelter between Arbor Avenue and Larch Road. It clears the way for grading and site preparation on the city-owned lot to begin as early as next month, with construction to commence by early November. The 68-bed shelter could be complete and ready for occupancy by March 2022.
Fifth District Supervisor Robert Rickman brought the matter before the board. He described how services for the unsheltered homeless are paid for through property taxes levied across the entire county, but are available mostly in Stockton, and not so much in other cities, including Tracy.
“I’ve talked personally to folks out in south county that are in need of services, but either they don’t want to go to Stockton for a variety of reasons, or they don’t have the transportation to do so. That includes mental health help, substance abuse treatment, and of course beds for them to get off the street,” Rickman said.
He added that large encampments like the one at El Pescadero Park have prompted government officials to seek solutions in response to neighbors’ frustrations, including staff and volunteers at Tracy Interfaith Ministries, a local food back next to the park. He has also heard stories of people at the park shaking down kids and demanding money when they go there to use the skate park.
“It takes a whole entire park away from our community, and it’s unacceptable,” Rickman said. “Hopefully with the plan they’re talking about it will alleviate that problem.”
The meeting provided a chance for each of the three cities to make their case for the funding. Rickman’s original proposal was to allocate $6 million from the county’s Capital Outlay Fund for unprogrammed projects to the cities. Manteca requested $2 million, Lodi asked for $2.8 million, and Tracy asked for $3.6 million.
Tracy Councilman Dan Arriola told the board how the city formed its ad hoc committee on homelessness in April 2019, and since then has declared a shelter crisis in town, drafted a Homelessness Strategic Plan, and then in September 2020 designated the city-owned site at 500 Arbor Ave. for a future shelter.
Last week Arriola showed the supervisors a site plan that shows four acres at the northern end of the 27.57-acre parcel as a complex with a 5,600-square-foot structure that includes separate sleeping areas for men and women with a common dining/activity area, and capacity for up to 68 people. It also includes parking, plus separate buildings for administration, restrooms, showers, laundry and a potential future kitchen.
Arriola added that the city is also in search of someone who can operate a low-barrier shelter – meaning that services related to mental health and drug abuse would be offered – and has committed $1.8 million toward 2 years of operation.
“We want to accommodate and be sure that everyone who needs our resources and access to the addiction and mental health (services) and all that can get it right here in the city of Tracy,” Arriola told the supervisors.
“This really is a fundamental moment in us working together, to work with the county, so we can begin to progress and actually address the humanitarian crisis that various cities are facing in the community.”
As recently as March the city expected the price tag of the new shelter to be about $3 million. Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt noted that the projected costs have gone up as the city has done detailed engineering studies of the site. That includes shifting the shelter complex from a 0.8-acre site closer to Larch Road to the 4-acre site at north end of the parcel, closer to Arbor Avenue, in order to increase visibility and emergency access.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
