Local races for county, state and federal offices will be runoff elections after the top candidates emerged in the March 3 primary election.
The San Joaquin County Supervisor 5th District race, a nonpartisan contest, has Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman running against Tracy City Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom. Rickman won 42.13% of the vote in March, and Ransom won 29.51%. They are running for the seat now occupied by Supervisor Bob Elliott, who is ineligible for reelection because of term limits.
In the State Senate 5th District contest, representing San Joaquin County, Democrat Susan Talamantes Eggman, who has served as the 13th District state assemblywoman since her election in 2012, will face Republican Jim Ridenour, a law enforcement contractor. Eggman got 34.9% of the vote in March, and Ridenour got 24% of the vote. Democratic incumbent Cathleen Galgiani is ineligible for reelection because of term limits.
The State Assembly 13th District, representing the western half of San Joaquin County, has two Democrats running for office. Small-business owner Carlos Villapudua gained 35.9% of the vote, and San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller gained 31.9%.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, elected in 2018, will defend his 10th Congressional District seat, representing southern San Joaquin County and Stanislaus County, against Republican Ted Howze, a veterinarian. Harder got 44.1% of the vote in March and Howze received 33.9%.
In the 9th Congressional District, including Mountain House, Stockton and eastern Contra Costa County, incumbent Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton, who was first elected in 2006, got 57% of the vote in March. He will face Republican Antonio “Tony” Amador, a retired U.S. marshal, who got 30.3% percent of the vote in March.
