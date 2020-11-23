A 4-year-old boy has died, and his mother and stepfather are in jail and accused of murder.
The couple, Camila Pizarro-Vergara, 24, and Oscar Alonzo Munoz, 25, were arrested on the 1900 block of Birchwood Lane on Saturday evening and taken to San Joaquin County Jail, where both were booked on charges of murder and causing great bodily injury to a child under the age of 8. They were both held without bail pending their first court hearing, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Manteca.
The arrest came five days after the boy was rushed to SutterTracyCommunityHospital. Police got a call from the Gateway Crossing Apartments on the 3800 block of West Grant Line Road the morning of Monday, Nov. 16. The Tracy Police dispatch log from Nov. 16 notes that someone from that address had called 911 at 8:18 a.m. The initial call went to the California Highway Patrol, and a crew from South County Fire Authority also responded before the boy was rushed by ambulance to the hospital.
The dispatch log does not give an indication of the boy’s condition. No arrests were made at the time, but Tracy Police did take a report and begin an investigation. The Tracy Police statement released Saturday says only that the child died following life-saving efforts.
Comments on the Tracy Police Facebook post, and on a GoFundMe site that the boy’s family created to pay for funeral expenses, indicate that he had been in the hospital over weekend with stomach pain and then was released and appeared to have recovered by that Sunday, only to be rushed back to the hospital the next morning.
Police have not released further details of the incident.
