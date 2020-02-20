A San Joaquin County Superior Court judge told the city of Tracy this week that it must scrap revisions to a development agreement that allowed Surland Communities LLC increased flexibility in applying its priority status in relation to the 321-acre Ellis development at the south end of town.
The city and Surland have had an agreement since 2013 that gives the developer priority for residential growth allotments, which serve as reservations to take out building permits for new homes. In exchange for $10 million and 16 acres of land from Surland, to be used for an aquatics center, the city has guaranteed Surland up to 225 RGAs per year and up to 2,250 total RGAs for Ellis.
In April 2018, the Tracy City Council agreed on a 4-0-1 vote to approve an amendment to that agreement. The change allowed Surland to use its RGAs for homes outside of the Ellis development and extended the expiration date of building permits from six months from the date of issuance to 24 months. Councilwoman Veronica Vargas abstained from the vote because she had previously worked with a developer who did business with Surland.
Opposition at the time included local attorney Mark Connolly, who warned that the amendment would give Surland the ability to act as a broker for city-issued RGAs, though then-City Attorney Tom Watson told the council that the amendment would not allow that, and Surland CEO Les Serpa said that he had no intention of selling RGAs to other developers.
Former City Councilwoman Mary Mitracos, with Connolly as her attorney, filed a lawsuit right after that.
On Wednesday, Judge George Abdallah issued an order stating that he agreed with their assertion that the 2018 amendment, which allowed the transfer of RGAs to developments outside of Ellis, violated a government code provision that requires development agreements to be associated with particular parcels of real estate.
Abdallah’s ruling invalidates the ordinance that the council passed in April 2018 and invalidates the related amendments to the 2013 development agreement.
