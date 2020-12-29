Press staff report
A COVID-19 outbreak has hit staff and inmates at Deuel Vocational Institution on Kasson Road just east of Tracy.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has reported that within the past two weeks 70 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the staff of 892 people at the local prison, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases reported among staff to 195. That total number includes 85 active cases, and 110 people who have returned to work.
The CDCR has also reported that 64 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the prison’s 1,577 inmates. That brings to 105 the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates so far at the prison, including 39 who have recovered. There have been no deaths reported among inmates or staff.
The CDCR, in a statement released on Monday, said that staff at DVI has responded with increased testing and contact tracing as well as isolation and quarantine measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. That includes testing for the entire inmate population at the prison within the last two weeks, and weekly testing of all staff members, with staff members who test positive put on sick leave.
The prison also is reducing contact between individuals by serving meals at cell-front, regularly sanitizing common areas, such as day rooms, showers and restrooms, and allowing access to outdoor yards for one housing unit at a time.
System-wide the CDCR has reported 11,537 COVID-19 cases among its staff, including 2,891 in the past 2 weeks, and 11 deaths statewide among staff members since the onset of the pandemic. There have been 38,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates statewide, including 6,817 in the past two weeks. The CDCR has reported that 120 inmates have died from COVID-19.
