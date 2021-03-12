The city of Tracy’s municipal budget has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it could take 5 or 6 years for the city to fully recover.
That was the message Tuesday night when a consultant, who has been working with a council ad-hoc committee, reported that spending cuts or revenue enhancements are needed to bridge what could turn out to be a persistent 10% gap between revenue and spending.
The team from Management Partners, of San Jose, including Vice President Nancy Hetrick and partner Steve Toler, have been working with Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas and Councilman Dan Arriola, trying to find ways to compensate for lost tax revenues without making big cuts to city services.
The city’s budget for 2020-21 shows general fund revenues at $78.9 million, with spending at $82.1 million. Toler explained that while the city should have a 10% reserve in its general fund, plus a 20% emergency contingency, the city had to start dipping into its reserves in 2020 in order to meet its spending obligations.
Toler said that once the pandemic-induced recession took hold nearly a year ago the city was looking at a deficit of about $6.5 million.
“It was showing that your reserves would be depleted if action was not taken, and in fact it showed that action was going to be required in fiscal 20-21, the year that we’re currently in right now, in order to maintain your reserves above zero.”
He added that increases in property tax and other revenues and federal COVID-19 assistance will help, but the city is also looking at an increase in personnel costs, including contributions to state retirement funds.
The federal assistance will come in the form of the COVID-19 package that Congress sent to President Joe Biden this week. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act that the U.S. House of Representative approved on Wednesday, includes $65 billion for local governments to help cities with the costs of their pandemic response.
“Based on those estimates that the League of California Cities provided for all agencies and cities in California, that estimate indicated that Tracy could receive a one-time payment of as much as $16.9 million,” he said, adding that it could take 2 or 3 months for that money to arrive. “We’re waiting to see the final bill that is going to be approved, but we’re expecting that could come fairly quickly.”
That would be a temporary fix, and Toler said current revenue/spending models show deficits for at least 10 years.
“Suffice it to say there’s a fiscal gap that exists without corrective action, so there will have to be some measures put in place.”
Those measures, he added, would begin to replenish the city’s General Fund reserves to where they should be by 2028. The meetings with Vargas and Arriola produced the potential strategies for where the city could cut spending or increase revenue.
“Based on the baseline forecast, what we’re looking here is the need for $9 million in strategies, which equates to roughly 10% of your annual operating expenditures for the General Fund,” he told the council, adding that by 2029 those strategies will have replenished that reserve. “So there would have to be this period from 2023 to 2029, about six years where you would have to have this in place.”
The encouraging news he shared with the council is that there are nearly $19 million worth of strategies that the city can choose from to close that budget gap.
Among the options that the council is looking at revising its business license tax, which could bring in about $4.3 million a year. Use of Measure V, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016, could provide another $2.2 million. The city could also save $1.5 million by reducing the amount it spends to subsidize recreational and arts programs, another $1.5 million through “public safety delivery alternatives,” and about $1.7 million by leaving current vacancies on city staff unfilled.
Arriola said that the ad-hoc committee’s meetings with the consultant were designed to bring all of the options forward for revenue enhancements, cost controls, service delivery alternatives and service level reductions. By the time each option was ranked, the “preferred” options accounted for about $13.5 million. Other options were ranked as “potential,” requiring further study, and “least preferred,” which aren’t likely to be considered.
“We have to look at some very tough decisions as we proceed, but as the ad-hoc committee proceeded we really wanted to make sure that we were protecting our personnel and maintaining our service level standards, making sure that we were maintaining and prioritizing the public safety of our community,” Arriola said.
Vargas added that all of the options could be worth consideration if city staff or other council members could find ways to make them work.
“To be fair and transparent we wanted to put all of the options that this council could look into, even some that we don’t feel we want to touch, we wanted just to put them out there and have that conversation with the council,” Vargas said. “To me it was actually a good way to allow our city manager, once we’re done deciding, to go explore what kind of service models, or delivery, or options we have to be cost effective and efficient, to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ dollars.
“This is in the spirit of bringing everything, including the kitchen sink, to this council to evaluate.”
The actual measures that will balance the city’s budget have yet to be determined. The ad-hoc committee also drafted a 12-point statement of guiding budget principles. They include discouragement of using reserves and one-time revenues to support ongoing expenses, establishing that each enterprise fund be supported by the fees it generates, that city funds won’t be used to support private enterprise, and that service level reductions be considered only after all other options have been explored.
The council agreed on a series of unanimous votes to support the statement of budget principles, and that it would direct city staff to bring back details on the preferred options. The council also agreed to keep the budget ad-hoc committee of Arriola and Vargas active until the end of the year.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
