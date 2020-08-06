Tracy native Lisa Cracraft, formerly advertising director at the Tracy Press, has taken over as the newspaper’s general manager.
She has a 20-year history at the Press, where she started as a front office clerk and worked her way up through the advertising department, handling classifieds, real estate, outside sales and major accounts. She became advertising director in 2013.
“Our small, local newspaper sets us apart from world news that you can get anywhere, but you’re going to go to your local newspaper for everything that’s happening in your small town of Tracy,” she said. “I still think it’s a go-to for people like myself that have been here forever, but even for new people moving into our community.”
As general manager, she will be running the show and working closely with Publisher Will Fleet.
“Lisa has demonstrated her leadership and devotion to both our newspaper and the community at large,” Fleet said. “It's great to see her continuing her career development with the Tracy Press.”
A lifelong Tracy resident whose roots stretch back generations, she attended local schools and raised three children here with Jim, her husband of 32 years.
“This is home,” she said. “I’ve never left Tracy.”
She can be reached at lisac@tracypress.com or 830-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.