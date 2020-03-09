A Tracy woman was killed in a three-car collision last week on the 25000 block of Kasson Road.
A news release from the California Highway Patrol said the Tracy woman, 70, was driving north on Kasson Road north of Lorenzen Road in a 2006 Cadillac sedan at 3 p.m. Thursday. The car veered across the center line into the southbound lane for an unknown reason.
A 2016 Toyota Prius heading south was unable to avoid the Cadillac sedan. The left front of the Cadillac struck the left front of the Prius, causing major damage to both cars.
The Prius came to rest on the shoulder near the entrance to Skydive California. The Cadillac continued north in the southbound lane, clipped a pickup truck also heading south, crossed back into the northbound lane and rolled over into a ditch east of the road.
Ambulance crews pronounced the driver of the Cadillac dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 76-year-old woman from Vernalis, had moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp.
The driver of the Prius, a 43-year-old woman from Modesto, suffered major injuries and was also taken by ambulance to San Joaquin General Hospital. The driver of the pickup was unhurt. Neither of them had passengers. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.
Traffic on Kasson Road was restricted to one lane as CHP officers took measurements and examined the wreckage. The crash is still under investigation.
