North School fifth grade students were honored for completing their Drug Abuse Resistance Education classes with a drive through ceremony in the school bus loop off Kavanagh Avenue Friday afternoon.
About 75 students completed the D.A.R.E. class taught by Steve Abercrombie.
Parents brought their children to receive their D.A.R.E. class certificate and t-shirt.
Abercrombie was joined by the school’s fifth grade teachers, Mayor Nancy Young and Rob Pecot, TUSD assistant superintendent of business service in congratulating students in learning to prevent drug abuse and pledging to remain drug free.
The graduation ceremony was held as a drive through because of COVID-19 social distancing precautions.
