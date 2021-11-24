Tracy police are investigating a suspicious death after someone reported that a woman was found dead in an apartment on West Grant Line Road Tuesday afternoon.
Tracy Police released a statement that said officers responded to the apartment complex on the 3500 block of West Grant Line Road at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after police received the call. Police entered the apartment and found the woman dead inside.
Police say the woman’s death is suspicious and detectives will continue the investigation. Police have not released any further information on the possible cause of death, when she died or why detectives have deemed her death suspicious.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
