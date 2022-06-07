Delta Charter High School’s graduation ceremony on Saturday morning fit the meaning of the word “commencement,” as speakers told the Class of 2022 that their education at the New Jerusalem campus is a springboard that will launch them into ever-more important phases of their lives.
It was one of three commencements on Saturday at the Teranishi Event Center, the first for 101 graduates who attended classes at the Delta Charter campus adjacent to New Jerusalem School. Another 79 graduates from Delta Online and 75 from Delta Keys, also a virtual educational format, received their diplomas Saturday afternoon.
David Thoming, outgoing Superintendent for Delta Charter schools, set the theme during the morning ceremony as he talked about the next phase of his own life as he retires from 20 years with New Jerusalem School District, 16 of them as superintendent, and prepares to move to Oklahoma.
“We will all have to find our way in new places. Many of you will be going off to college or the military or starting careers,” he said. “Some of you, like me, will be moving out of California looking for a new adventure in a different state. Regardless of what our plans are for next year, Delta Charter will always remain a part of our lives.”
He said that the voice of self-doubt will be part of that experience, but it was the young people that he met as a basketball coach upon first arriving at New Jerusalem School that inspired him and gave him confidence with their eagerness to learn.
“They gave me the ability to take on challenges big and small. They gave me the ability to tell that voice, ‘Keep talking buddy, it ain’t working.’ And while that voice never stopped neither did I. I wanted to never stop showing that voice, and any other naysayers that I was legit. It wasn’t until I found that purpose, that meaning in a career, that I could rise above that voice.”
“Somewhere out there, there is a purpose. Don’t stop looking. Don’t settle until you find it.”
Class Valedictorian Alyssa Dulkevich told her classmates that high school was just the start of her personal transformation.
“If you would had told shy, freshman-year me that I would be standing up here delivering a speech for all of you today I think I would have passed out,” she said. “I was a freshman who stayed with my group of friends and never raised my hand in class, but I’ve come a long way since then. We all have.”
Salutatorian Elizabeth Homen reminded fellow graduates that they adapted and thrived over four years, which included COVID-19 restrictions and other unexpected challenges.
“Our experiences in high school have made each and every one of us stronger and more ready to conquer the next chapter of our lives, whether that be continuing our education, pursuing a trade, jumping straight into a career or taking some time off and enjoying life as a young adult,” Homen said.
Principal Matthew Hillstead has been at the school for 10 years, ever since the Class of 2022 was in second grade, and took over as an administrator this past year. He urged the class to pursue their passions.
“Make sure you love waking up in the morning on your way to work or to further education,” he said. “Make sure you put in the hard work. Have patience. Be able to take constructive criticism and put yourself out there. You’d be surprised where this world can take you.”
