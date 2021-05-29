San Joaquin Delta College announced that after 14 months of remote classes and services, it would be returning to on-campus instruction at a 50% capacity for its Fall 2021 semester. The college expects to have a full return in Spring 2022.
The tentative reopening plan was approved by Delta College’s Board of Trustees at its May 18 meeting.
“No one could have guessed in March 2020 how long this pandemic would persist and how disruptive it would be for educational institutions like Delta College, including thousands of our students,” said Superintendent/President Dr. Omid Pourzanjani. “We are excited to share today that the end appears to be in sight. While we must continue to keep our guard up to protect ourselves and others from this deadly virus, a partial return to campus in Fall Semester is fantastic news for many students and for our college community as a whole.”
Delta plans to offer both in-person and hybrid class options when it reopens its campuses in the fall, including its Mountain House location. Additionally, the college also intends to offer limited in-person express student services, including financial aid, admissions and records, food services, childcare, the Student Food Pantry and participation in student activities, clubs and learning communities.
In a press release sent out on Friday, the Stockton-based college said that it plans to make the first floor of the school’s Goleman Library available as a study hall with express student services like counseling and financial aid. The College Bookstore will be open and food services will be available in both the cafeteria and Java Jitters, which will be occupying its new Goleman Café space.
“The news of more in person classes and services makes Delta an even more attractive option for college-bound students. Tuition is free for first-time, full-time college students for a full two years, and those students will take effectively the same general education classes that they would receive at a more expensive four-year university,” reads a statement from the school.
Delta says, pending any local, state and federal guidance to protect the health of students, faculty and staff, the plans announced are still subject to change.
Current and aspiring students can learn more information at deltacollege.edu. Current students may register for classes at deltacollege.search.collegescheduler.com.
