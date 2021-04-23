Delta College announced its plans in the effort to help unemployed and underemployed students Wednesday morning. The school’s new “1,000 Internships Initiative” aims to provide paid internships for students, while helping them develop the skills needed to enter the workforce.
Delta committed $2 million for this initiative, which was matched with another $2 million from San Joaquin County, after the funds were approved by unanimous vote by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. This is the largest-scaled internship program attempted by the school, which has been providing internships for its students for decades.
"As the Board of Supervisors chairman and a Delta alumnus, I am thrilled to have staff and full Board support on this monumental career and job training program," said District 3 Supervisor Tom Patti, who proposed the matching funds to the board. "This is a ‘win-win’ for students, employees and our community."
The drive behind this new program was prompted by the roadblocks students typically face when trying to enter the workforce in their field of study. Employers tend to sway toward preferring job candidates that already have experience under their belt. This program is meant to help put students on a level playing field with seasoned professionals by offering them a chance to receive paid work, while also improving their skillsets and getting hands-on experience.
“We are committed to getting our students back to work as soon as possible,” said Delta College Superintendent and President Dr. Omid Pourzanjani. “I’m grateful to members of the county Board of Supervisors, especially Chairman Tom Patti for his leadership in securing matching funds. I encourage employers across our region to participate in this program and help us put students and their families on the path toward a living wage.”
The initiative will work in three simplified steps:
• Delta College will fund the internships and cover liability. The College will also help connect students with employers.
• Employers will create 12-week internship opportunities and assign tasks and projects to interns. Employers are also asked to consider donating an amount equal to 25% of interns’ salaries to the Delta College Foundation, ensuring the program will continue into the future.
• Students will work 20 hours a week with wages of at least $15 an hour. There is no guarantee or expectation of employment following the internship.
Internships may be offered across a wide range of career education programs at Delta College, from traditional vocational programs like automotive technology and welding, to early childhood education, electron microscopy, and multimedia programs.
Employers who want to learn more are encouraged to join the May 6 webinar. They can also reach out to Michelle Castanon, program manager of Delta’s Workforce Development Center, at michelle.castanon@deltacollege.edu. Additional details and updates as the initiative is developed will be posted at deltacollege.edu/1000internships.
