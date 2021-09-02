Deuel Vocational Institution on Kasson Road is now closed, with all inmates and staff moved out and relocated to other sites within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
CDCR Press Secretary Dana Simas confirmed this week that all of the transfers had been completed as of the end of July and all staff have been relocated with no layoffs.
Simas said that the prison is now in a “warm shutdown” phase, meaning that the facility is unoccupied, but there is minimal staff onsite to maintain buildings, including electrical and heating/ventilation systems, and maintain the grounds in order to prevent deterioration. Simas said no plans for repurposing the facility can be reported at this time.
The warm shutdown will stay in place for a couple of years until the property can be transferred to the state’s Department of General Services as surplus property.
Deuel Vocational Institution opened in 1953 and had been the sixth oldest prison in California. As of last year, when the closure was announced the prison housed about 1,500 inmates and 1,080 staff.
The state had estimated California’s prison population across 35 prisons at 125,900 inmates in fiscal 2019-20, with a projected decrease of 1,200 inmates over the next year. Proposed rehabilitation programs were expected to divert another 8,600 offenders from having to serve prison sentences in 2020-21.
