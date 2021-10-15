Tracyites interested in taking part in the annual “Dia de los Muertas” — Day of the Dead — celebration can learn how to participate during an Oct. 23 workshop.
The workshop, sponsored by the South Side Community Organization, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that Saturday at the Guadalupe Center, 126 W. First Street.
Instruction will be given in learning Day of the Dead history and cultural traditions, building an altar, making paper flowers and flower headbands and creating children’s activities.
A response at (209) 407-0174 by Oct. 15 will assure a spot and materials.
The three-day “Dia de los Muertas” celebration begins Friday, Nov. 5, with setting up altars and displays and continues Nov. 6 with viewing and festivities from 1 to 4 p.m. Activities conclude Nov. 7 with viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and removal of altars from 1 to 4 p.m.
Information on the Day of the Dead workshop and celebration can be obtained by phoning Susie at 209-407-0174.
