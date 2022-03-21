Two people arrested for the shooting death of Justin Peoples at the north Tracy Chevron Station on Tuesday night are now facing hate crime charges.
During a press conference at the District Attorney’s office in Stockton on Friday, Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar announced that Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, and Christina Lyn Garner, 42, that both face first-degree murder charges, weapons enhancements and hate crime charges. A third suspect, Christopher Angelo Dimenco, 57, who is believed to have harbored Jones and Garner after the shooting, is being charged as an accessory after the fact.
All three were arraigned on Friday and did not enter pleas. They were held without bail at San Joaquin County Jail, with their next court date on Monday, April 4.
Peoples, 30, was shot at 9:09 p.m. on March 15 inside the Chevron station at 3775 N. Tracy Blvd. Millington described how officers arrived at the scene within 4 minutes of getting the call. Police called an ambulance for Peoples, and then talked to witnesses at the scene, who provided a description of the shooters’ dark-colored pickup.
Millington said detectives, led by Det. Jeff Berdosh, identified Jones and Garner and soon established that the two would be at a residence in Stockton. The department’s SWAT team served an arrest warrant at about 9 a.m. on March 16 and took the two into custody without further incident. Police arrested them both for murder.
Millington said that after further review of the evidence, the District Attorney’s office also recommended that they be charged with a hate crime as well. The hate crime charge, which states that the victim was killed because of his race, color, religion, nationality, or country of origin, means the suspects could face the death penalty or life in prison.
The complaint that the District Attorney filed with San Joaquin County Superior Court states that Garner shot Peoples. In addition to the murder charge and hate crime charges, she faces weapons charges that include use of a firearm in commission of a crime, being a felon or drug addict in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm to cause great bodily injury or death, a charge that carries 25 years to life in prison.
In addition to the murder and hate crime charges, Jones also faces an enhancement of use of a deadly weapon, a knife, and also being armed with a firearm during the commission of a crime.
“There is no place in our community for this kind of hate,” Verber Salazar said. “No one should be a victim of a crime because of their race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation or faith.”
Millington noted that once Jones was in custody, detectives documented that he had tattoos consistent with racist ideology, including “White Pride” tattooed on his arms, a swastika and Nazi-style “SS” on his body.
Police are still trying to gather the details on what, if any, interaction Jones and Garner had with Peoples inside the store prior to the attack.
“What we know is the interaction was very brief. From what we’ve gathered it was a senseless act of violence,” Millington said.
During the press conference on Friday, NAACP Stockton Branch President Bobby Bivens, also spoke, as did members of Peoples’ family. Bivens said that racist violence in San Joaquin County is on the rise.
“We have watched an increase in hate being spewed in our community over the past 2 years. It has always been an underlying factor, but over the past two years it has increased,” he said.
Maurice Peoples, Justin’s father, described his son as a motivated young man: a graduate of Edison High School in Stockton, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a straight-A student while attending San Joaquin Delta College. More recently he was working two jobs and saving money so that he could buy a house.
He added that the family’s faith in Jesus Christ will help them cope with their loss.
“It’s going to be a hard road. It ain’t gonna be something you can just look at and it will be over in a day or night,” he said. “It will never be over. It’s an ongoing situation that I’m going to have to deal with every day.”
