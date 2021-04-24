The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office is accepting applications for the 2021 Youth Leadership Academy Class, which is open to all high school students in San Joaquin County.
The three-day academy, scheduled to begin June 14, will feature classroom instruction on criminal and procedures, cyberbullying, social media and law enforcement careers led by justice systems professionals and community leaders.
Students will be able to watch actual court proceedings and receive mentorship from justice system professionals and discuss career pathways.
For more information and an application to the academy visit www.sjgov.org/da/yla
Applications are due June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.