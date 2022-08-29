The Tracy community learned this weekend of the passing of Dino Margaros, third-generation owner and operator of the Tracy Inn, and Executive Director of the Tracy City Center Association for 12 years.

Margaros, 53, died unexpectedly on Saturday morning from an undisclosed medical condition. Members of the TCCA Board of Directors said on Monday that in addition to losing a beloved friend, the Tracy downtown community has lost an influential leader who, behind a humble demeanor was a passionate advocate for Tracy’s downtown.

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.