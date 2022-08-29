The Tracy community learned this weekend of the passing of Dino Margaros, third-generation owner and operator of the Tracy Inn, and Executive Director of the Tracy City Center Association for 12 years.
Margaros, 53, died unexpectedly on Saturday morning from an undisclosed medical condition. Members of the TCCA Board of Directors said on Monday that in addition to losing a beloved friend, the Tracy downtown community has lost an influential leader who, behind a humble demeanor was a passionate advocate for Tracy’s downtown.
Margaros family members have been the owners and operators of the Tracy Inn ever since Gus Margaros and his brother in law Gus Terzakis bought the building from the original owner, the Tracy Community Hotel Corp., in July 1945.
Gus Margaros passed the business on to his son, Nick Margaros, and he and his wife Kathy ran the Tracy Inn for 4 decades before they handed over the business to their son, Dino, who has run the business for more than 20 years.
“Twelve years ago I reached out to him to take over and help run Tracy City Center Association,” said TCCA board member and longtime friend Dan Schack. “Fortunately he did, because he had the knowledge and desire to help the downtown. No one has his ability to comprehend all that’s involved with the TCCA organization. Each day is a learning experience for us.”
In addition to being an advocate for small businesses in downtown, TCCA also works to raise the profile of the downtown area through events like the Farmers Market every Saturday on Central Avenue, a monthly Block Party at Front Street Plaza, the Downtown Wine Stroll and Artwalk coming up on Sept. 17.
TCCA has a hand in just about every other event that happens in the downtown, from 10th Street and down Central Avenue to Sixth Street. The city’s annual Halloween Candy Crawl and the wintertime Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting have long been community favorites, and this year TCCA also stepped up to host the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade through downtown.
Margaros’ leadership has been key to a transformation that took the downtown from a recession, through COVID restrictions and into a thriving business district.
“There are a limited number of people who can navigate between all of the entities of Tracy the way he did,” said Greg Cose, whose family also has long been influential in Tracy’s downtown. “His communication skills were just second to none, and his ability to go back and forth, not just between merchants and businesses, but the city, the fire department, all of them.”
“He knew what downtown needed in order for it to be the downtown we all envisioned.”
TCCA board President John Oh, owner of The Commons restaurant, added that while Margaros’ communication style may have been understated, he was effective in influencing just about everyone he met.
“He just had that effect. Larger than life, intelligent,” Oh said. “I think a lot of his intelligence, other than book smarts, was to be able to gather data, take criticism or take advice, and pivot. He wasn’t pushing what he wanted. He was pushing what was needed.
“I don’t think ordinary people could do what has transpired in downtown Tracy in the same amount of time. Normally this would take twice or three times as long.”
Kristen Kardous, District Manager for TCCA and the only other staff member for the downtown organization, said Margaros consistently worked at finding ways to build up the success of the downtown area, starting with the formation of TCCA on the heels of the recession of the late 2000’s.
“That was probably the worst time for TCCA to do what it was doing, but with every year and everything he got under his belt he felt more comfortable advocating for downtown, just knowing that if we could survive that there was any number of things we could survive,” she said.
Cose added that Tracy’s downtown has long been through cycles of success and decline, including the establishment of Interstate 205, known as the “bypass” for people who lived in town prior to the 1970s, or the opening of West Valley Mall in the 1990s.
“Now it just seems like the downtown is on a footing that is way more stable that it may not be as affected as much by things like that.”
William Spradley, who worked with Margaros at the Tracy Inn since 1992, said Margaros made an effort to understand what the future could bring.
“Dino was able to see cycles and he was able to predict them and plan for them. He was very big on having a vision of what was coming and what did he need to do to prepare for that,” he said.
“He got things done, but he got things done by people who wanted to do them, versus somebody that felt obligated or that they were being coerced to,” Spradley added.
“People were more than happy to go that extra mile for him. He inspired that loyalty because he was able to make people -- even if it was somebody he didn’t necessarily agree with, or if he was on opposite sides over something -- he was able to make people believe and see that he did have a lot of respect for them.”
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave. More information is at www.frymemorialchapel.com.
