A man standing in the front yard of his north Tracy home was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter Friday afternoon.
Lt. Craig Miller said that around 2 p.m., someone in a car fired multiple shots at a home on the 1100 block of Duncan Drive between Neves Street and Chester Drive. The car went toward Chester Drive.
A 48-year-old Tracy resident who was standing outside the house in the front yard was struck. Lt. Trevin Freitas confirmed later in the afternoon that the man had been taken to an area hospital, where he died. He would not say how many times the man was shot.
Miller said the police did not know whether the man or someone else in the house was the shooter's intended target. He was the only person injured.
So far, no one has been arrested or taken into custody on connection with the killing.
Police closed a section of Duncan Drive with crime scene tape as officers, detectives and a crime scene technician began their investigation.
The killing is the first of 2020. The last homicide in Tracy was the unsolved Nov. 13 killing of Steven Weber, who was cut or stabbed to death in Dr. Powers Park.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Tracy Police Department at 831-6550. People can also leave an anonymous tip with Tracy Crime Stoppers, 831-6847 or www.tracycrimestoppers.com.
