Monday will be the first day of “grab and go” food service at Hawkins and Traina schools in south Tracy.
All children ages 2-18 can get a bagged or boxed lunch and breakfast for the next morning at no charge.
Families can go to either school to pick up food between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until May 27. Workers will count up the number of children in each car and hand their meals in through a window.
Meal pickup will be in the west loop car lane at Hawkins School, 475 Darlene Lane, and in the yellow curb drop-off lane at Traina School, 4256 Windsong Drive.
Jefferson School District schools have been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as have schools throughout San Joaquin County. Teachers began distance learning April 5 using a variety of online resources. Campuses will remain closed through the end of the school year.
For information: Jefferson School District office, 597-8362, www.jeffersonschooldistrict.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.