A man is in critical condition after his sedan was struck by a tractor-trailer truck in the intersection of Grant Line Road and Lincoln Boulevard Monday morning.
A new release from the Tracy Police Department stated police responded to a report of a crash at the intersection at about 5:40 a.m.
Officers arriving on scene found a tractor-trailer truck heading west had collided with a Honda sedan in the west bound lanes of Grant Line Road with the sedan coming to rest facing south in the crosswalk near the middle of the intersection with Lincoln Boulevard.
The driver was trapped in the car which had heavy damage to the driver’s side.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority firefighters freed the driver from the wreckage and along with officers began life-saving measures.
The man who police say is a Tracy resident, was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police closed the roadway and the department’s traffic unit was called in to investigate the crash scene.
The tractor-trailer driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the crash investigation.
According to police records both the wreckage of the Honda and the tractor-trailer were towed to the city corporation yard for further investigation.
Grant Line Road was reopened to traffic just before noon.
Police are still investigating the crash and are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about the incident to contact officer Jared Trine at 831-6545 or make an anonymous tip through Tracy Crimestoppers, 831-4847 or www.tracycrimestoppers.com.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-830-3535.
