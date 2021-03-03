A 22-year-old man was arrested following a police chase through west, north and central Tracy streets, ending when his car was pushed onto a median at Grant Line Road Tuesday evening.
Artell Silva was arrested following a nearly 45-minute standoff with police after he refused to leave his car when it was disabled straddling the median between the west and eastbound lanes of Grant Line Road, about 200 feet west of Corral Hollow Road.
Diana Ruiz-DelRe, public information officer for the police department, said the incident began at 6 p.m. when a police officer saw a car spinning doughnuts near Clyde Bland Park at the end of W. Lowell Avenue. The officer tried to stop the car for reckless driving and the driver fled, starting the chase.
Ruiz-DelRe said the chase continued across the city and, at some point, Artell left the city’s jurisdiction and the California Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit.
Artell returned to the city and Tracy police rejoined the chase which travelled along Tracy Boulevard, 11th Street and at one point travelled through a section of downtown along 10th Street and Central Avenue.
At some point in the chase Ruiz-DelRe said the car intentionally drove toward an officer.
The car headed down Holly Drive to Grant Line Road turning west where a CHP crusier performed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver just before 6:30 after it crossed Corral Hollow Road slowly that sent the four-door sedan into the median.
Tracy police and CHP surrounded the car and closed the road in both directions diverting traffic through a nearby business center.
The driver refused to exit the car and the police department armored vehicle was called to the scene along with a helicopter to monitor the scene from above.
After about 45 minutes the driver opened the car door to let out a dog and then surrendered to police.
He was taken to San Joaquin County Jail and is being held on $110,000 bail facing charges of evading police, obstructing/resisting a public officer and assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm.
Artell was scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of the San Joaquin Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Ruiz-DelRe said no other vehicles were reported struck during the chase.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
