In 1990, one alcohol related traffic fatality occurred in the United States every fifteen minutes. Two decades later, that frightening statistic is still the driving force behind an educational program that attempts to help high school students avoid such situations.
Called quite simply, “Every 15 Minutes,” another edition of the event took place on Thursday, May 19 at the Mountain House High School campus – organized by the school, in conjunction with the California Highway Patrol, the Mountain House Fire Department, and other local agencies.
The purpose of the two-day program is to engage high school juniors and seniors in thinking consciously and rationally about drinking, driving, personal safety, and all of the decisions that must be made within that spectrum. The workshops aim to evoke responsibility and provoke thought about making mature decisions when there are lives involved.
“Our main purpose in holding the event is to bring the terrible consequences of drinking and driving into stark reality,” the MHHS vice-principal, Aline White, told the Tracy Press. “The program is designed to be intense and emotional to help students ‘experience first-hand how their actions affect the lives of so many other people.’”
Participating students are walked through a number of visual scenarios from a staged, fatal DUI traffic collision that bring the dangers of drinking and driving to life. The role-play goes into detail from the initial 911 call, through the medics responding, all the way to the hospital transportation and eventual arrest and court trial of the guilty party.
The authenticity of the workshop is boosted by familiar faces being involved.
“All the role players are picked from the school’s student body,” California Highway Patrol Officer, Jesse Skinner, said. In addition, guest speakers including a San Joaquin County Court Judge and a victim who was severely injured by a DUI driver.
White explained that the goal is for the program to cause the students to have a “stop and think” moment if ever they find themselves in position to make this type of a decision.
“We hope they take away a sense of responsibility and a remembrance of the fragility of life,” White said.
Skinner echoed White’s thoughts: “We emphasize for the students to make the choice not to drive while impaired and to look after one another and don’t let their friends or family drive while impaired or get into a car with a driver who is impaired. Our main goal is the prevention of our teens being involved in a driving under the influence incident and reducing the loss of lives among our teens.”
White was the catalyst behind bringing the program to Mountain House. In her first year at the school and as an administrator, White planned and ran the program – fueled by her passion for the message and experience of participating in it as a parent in the past.
White hopes the students walk away from the program realizing that you can never predict when a fatal accident will take place, but whether you get into the vehicle or not is always your decision.
“The most important message we must relay to new, young drivers is that their decision to drive or ride with someone impaired can have lasting, life-altering consequences for themselves, their families and everyone else involved,” White said. “Everything can change in an instant but they have the power to choose not to drink, not to drive, and to intervene if a friend is making bad choices.”
