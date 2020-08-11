A man imprisoned at Deuel Vocational Institution died Friday from head injuries he suffered at the hands of another inmate in early June.
Officials at DVI, which is on Kasson Road east of the city limits, reported that William Pratt, 61, died at a long-term care facility where he had been taken after he was beaten by fellow inmate Helder Almeida, 36.
A news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that Almeida, 36, punched Pratt repeatedly in the face and head on the morning of June 8. He stopped when correctional officers intervened. His motive has not been made public.
An ambulance took Pratt to a hospital. From there, he was transferred to the long-term care facility where he eventually died.
Pratt had been sent to prison in 2017 to serve a nine-year sentence for an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in Los Angeles County. The conviction was Pratt’s second strike.
Almeida was serving a sentence of two years, eight months after he was convicted in Contra Costa County of several weapons-related charges.
DVI investigators are investigating Pratt’s death as a homicide, and the office of the Inspector General has been notified.
