Monday was the first day that candidates for local office could take out nomination papers for the offices of Tracy City Council and mayor of Tracy, which are up for election on Nov. 3.
Three candidates for mayor took out papers. Nancy Young has been on the Tracy City Council since 2012 and has reached the end of her second four-year term. Term limits prohibit her from making a third run for council, but she is eligible to run for mayor. That seat is vacant as Mayor Robert Rickman has reached the end of his second two-year term and term limits prohibit him from running for a third.
Potential challengers include Abdul Wahid, in his first run for elected office. He is one of the founders of the Tracy Islamic Center and is a member of Tracy’s Measure V sales tax oversight committee.
Jass Sangha also pulled papers for mayor. She is the owner of Nirvaana Banquet and Event Center and previously ran for Tracy City Council in 2010 and has served on the Tracy Planning Commission.
They have until Aug. 7 to file their petitions, which must include at least 20 signatures from registered voters living in Tracy.
Six candidates for Tracy City Council have taken out papers.
Ameni Alexander is a teacher and was elected to the Tracy Unified School District Board of Education in 2018. He also serves on Tracy’s Measure V oversight committee.
Mateo Bedolla is a construction manager and former congressional staffer for Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Stockton. He was a candidate for county supervisor in this year’s primary.
Eleassia Davis runs a private security company with her husband. She applied for an open council seat in 2015.
Amrik Wander is an applications engineer specializing in computer science, and has served on the San Joaquin County Civil Service Commission.
Jaime Medina is a fifth-generation Tracy resident, a U.S. Air Force veteran and the founder of Fix’d Inc., a Tracy-based veterans service organization.
Stephen Zendejas is a graduate of the University of San Francisco law school and most recently worked for a nonprofit that helps veterans at risk of homelessness.
They are running for two seats on the council, including the one vacated by Young. Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, who was elected to the council in 2016, is eligible to run for reelection, but is running against Rickman for San Joaquin County supervisor in November.
The council candidates must also collect at least 20 signatures by Aug. 7, and election protocols state that the deadline to file will be extended to Aug. 12 if the incumbent, Ransom in this case, does not file for reelection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.