By this time next week Tracy will be set to undergo some big changes as the result of the Nov. 3 election, including a significant turnover on the Tracy City Council. Voters will also decide on one local measure that could change the landscape of Tracy’s downtown. That’s all in addition to county and state measures and representatives as well as federal offices.
Local measures
Measure Y could clear the way for downtown development with the Tracy Transit Center and the Valley Link commuter rail service as the centerpiece. If approved, it would provide exemptions from the city’s growth management ordinance for up to 2,200 housing units within a half-mile of the transit station, provided that at least 10% of those units are affordable to people earning the median income in Tracy, about $88,000 per-year.
The 2,200-unit threshold coincides with the Tri-Valley San Joaquin Regional Rail Authority’s concept of transit-oriented development, which envisions developments around rail stations as a way to boost ridership for the commuter line. The rail authority also envisions transit-oriented development areas a few miles west of downtown, where the former town of Ellis was, and another closer to Mountain House, but neither of those areas are within the city’s sphere of influence.
The Tracy City Council put Measure Y on the ballot on a 4-1 vote back in July, with Mayor Robert Rickman dissenting. The city is also considering creation of a specific plan for the downtown area, including the Bowtie area between Fourth and Sixth streets, plus a 760-acre area just east of MacArthur Drive.
Measure W would authorize taxes on new cannabis businesses in town, including a 6% tax on retail sales and a 4% tax on all over sales, plus a $12 per-square-foot tax on indoor commercial cultivation operations.
The Tracy City Council voted unanimously in May to put the measure on the ballot, and the city expects to raise between $350,000 and $700,000 per-year through the taxes. The city closed its application period two weeks ago for people to apply for cannabis retail licenses.
Local voters will also decide on Measure X, which sets a tax of 3.5% to 8% on cannabis business and $2 per-square-foot for cultivation in unincorporated areas, with that tax revenue to go toward youth programs, drug abuse prevention and homelessness prevention.
Tracy City Council
The Tracy City Council will get at least three new members. Mayor Robert Rickman and Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young are ineligible to run for their offices again because of term limits. Young could stay on as mayor, though, if she is elected on Tuesday. She announced her candidacy in June 2019.
The four other candidates for mayor include local businesswoman and former planning commissioner Jass Sangha, who announced her candidacy early 2019. Abdul Wahid, a communications technology professional and a founder of Tracy Islamic Center entered the race in July 2019. Jennifer Bilbrey, daughter of former Mayor Dan Bilbrey, entered the race in August. Tracy City Councilman Dan Arriola, a deputy district attorney for San Joaquin County, announced his candidacy for mayor in August. Arriola would stay on the council if he’s not elected as mayor.
Eight more candidates are running for two open seats on the council. In addition to Young being termed out, Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom has opted not to run for re-election as she runs for San Joaquin County Supervisor. If Arriola is elected as mayor the new council would have to select a replacement for his council seat.
Candidates for council include Elizabeth Ortiz, who volunteers at a non-profit that serves disabled veterans; Tracy Unified School District trustee and former planning commissioner Ameni Alexander; Jaime Medina, founder of a veterans service group in town; business owner Eleassia Davis, who is active in her Edgewood community and previously applied for an open council seat; Amrik Wander, a computer science applications engineer; Mateo Morelos Bedolla, a construction manager who previously made runs for Tracy Unified School District and the county board of supervisors; Tracy planning commissioner Cliff Hudson; and legislative assistant William Muetzenberg.
Board of Supervisors
Two current members of the Tracy City Council are going after the Fifth District San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors seat.
Mayor Robert Rickman, a sergeant with the California Highway Patrol, was elected to the council in 2010 and then as mayor in 2016. Rickman gained 42.13% of the vote in the March primary.
Tracy Councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, founder of Sow A Seed Foundation, a mentorship program for youths, is also running for that seat. She was elected to the Tracy City Council in 2016 after serving on the city’s planning commission since 2009. She previously ran for the board of supervisors in 2012, and in March she gained 29.51% of the vote.
Mountain House CSD
The Mountain House Community Services District has three incumbents running for re-election and four challengers.
Andy Su and Bernice King Tingle have been on the board since it was first formed in 2008 and they’ve both been re-elected twice. Su is also an emergency room doctor at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, and King Tingle is retired from a career as a project manager with Pacific Bell.
Also running for re-election is Daniel Harrison, who is retired from a 35-year career in law enforcement. He was appointed to the board in June 2016 and re-elected that November.
Challengers include Pebble, who runs an insurance business; Harry Dhillon, owner of an aviation business; Raghu Malapaka, director of business development at a bio-pharmaceutical company, and Victor Liew, who is retired after a career as an executive in the semiconductor business.
School districts
The Tracy Unified School District board of trustees saw an almost complete turnover after the 2018 election, with Jill Costa the only remaining member. She was appointed in 2010 and re-elected in 2012 and 2016 and is running for re-election again. Jeremy Silcox was appointed in 2018 and is seeking re-election.
Five more candidates are running, with one of them to replace incumbent Brian Pekari, who is not seeking re-election. Challengers include California Department of Health Care Services program analyst Ana Blanco; Job Corps academic instructor Zachary Hoffert; global logistics director Gerald Jeffs; cybersecurity engineer Ajmer Mann; and Nathalie Hughes Erskine, who has a professional and educational background in social welfare and public health.
David Pombo and Anne Bonilla are running for re-election to the Lammersville Joint Unified School District board of education, and at least one of two challengers, Stephanie Olson and Ephelius Cornelius, will be elected as well to replace Matthew Balzarini, who did not file for re-election.
Three candidates are running for the Banta Unified School District board of education. Patricia Speer and Michael Anderson, who are on the Banta Elementary board, and local pastor Doug Diestler will be appointed, assuming Banta voters approve Measure V, which calls for unification of the Banta district. That measure clears the way for River Islands High School to be added to the district.
Tracy and Mountain House voters will also choose their representative for the San Joaquin Delta Community College District, Trustee Area 6, where recently retired Tracy Unified School District associate superintendent for business services Casey Goodall is challenging incumbent Teresa Brown, who was elected in 2008 and has been re-elected twice.
State and federal runoffs
State and federal races are runoffs from the March election.
For the State Senate Fifth District seat, representing San Joaquin County, Democrat Susan Eggman, currently the 13th District state assemblywoman, got 34.9 percent of the vote in March. She is running against Republican Jim Ridenour, who got 24% of the vote.
The State Assembly 13th District is a runoff between small business owner Carlos Villapudua, a Democrat, who got 35.9% of the vote in March, and a San Joaquin County Supervisor Kathy Miller, also a Democrat, who got 31.9% of the vote in March.
The 10th Congressional District race is between incumbent Josh Harder, a Democrat, who got 44.1% of the vote in March, and veterinarian Ted Howze, a Republican, who got 33.9% of the vote in March.
The Ninth Congressional District is a runoff between Democratic incumbent Jerry McNerney, who got 57% of the vote in March, and Republican Antonio “Tony” Amador, a retired U.S. marshal, who got 30.3% of the vote in March.
