Why do you believe you will best represent the 13th Assembly District?
The 13th Assembly District needs a representative who will roll up their sleeves and get things done. It needs a representative who will actually represent their views and not focus on their own pet projects knowing that they are in what is often called a “safe seat.” As your Assemblyman, I will focus on public education and vocational training, ensuring our communities are safe, protecting our agricultural economy, and fostering an environment that will produce good-paying, living wage jobs for working families and work towards real solutions to our homeless problem. That is why I’m endorsed by the California Teachers Association, the California Coalition of Law Enforcement Agencies, the Lodi Association of Wineries and Astronaut Jose Hernandez.
Why did you decide to seek election to the California Assembly?
To give the 13th Assembly District someone who will fight for them, and the issues they care about. I did that for my constituents when I served on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, and I’ll do that for the constituents of the 13th Assembly District
What is your experience in elected office, and what do you count as your two most important accomplishments?
San Joaquin County Supervisor 2008-2016: Saving the San Joaquin General Hospital from the edge of insolvency, and improving both the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and the Port of Stockton, both of which led to thousands of good-paying, living wage jobs for our residents here in San Joaquin County.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing this district? How would you respond to it?
Homelessness: Too many think there is one silver bullet answer: housing. In reality, we need REAL solutions that will take time but will show progress. We need to deal with the drug abuse and mental health issues many face before they can be ready for permanent housing. For those who have simply hit a rough patch due to rising housing prices or job loss, then housing assistance and job training/placement is the answer. We need to attack the issue from all sides, not just one, simple, politically expedient answer.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as an Assembly member?
Many Tracy residents commute for work, and distribution is a growing industry in this area. How will your policies address transportation needs?
I’m a strong supporter of Valley Link rail and as your Assembly member will make sure we allocate the funds to make it a reality. 98,000 commuters travel from the valley to the bay daily. Valley Link is estimated to eventually have 25,000 riders and take 7,700 cars off the road, making everyone’s commute easier and faster.
We also need to make sure that our gas tax is used for what it was meant for. That means repairing roads and highways, on time and on budget, cutting down your drive time and lessening the wear and tear on your car.
If elected, how do you plan to address access to and supply of water for agricultural and urban use?
Simply put, we need more water storage, be it via underground recharge or the creation of new aboveground storage; we need to be able to store away the water from wet years for when we are faced with a drought. After years like we had last year, the creation of new storage would alleviate the issues we face every dry year with lack of access to a sufficient water supply.
What economic policies do you support for agriculture? Logistics? Small businesses?
Simply put, we need to make it easier to do business in California. For all three, ensuring our roads are fixed and in good working order is paramount; less wear and tear on vehicles for transport means less costs to ag, logistical and small businesses. We need to stress vocational education so that there is a homegrown workforce ready to fill the jobs of today required by the three mentioned above, and we need a robust economy that benefits everyone, not just the tech titans of the Bay Area, so that there is a market with expendable income to purchase the bounty of our crops, order the goods that need to move via logistics and visit our small businesses.
In your view, what are the most important responsibilities of a state legislator?
To represent and advocate for those that I represent. To work hard to make their lives just a little easier, on the issues that matter to them, from homelessness, to education, to jobs, to transportation. Too often, our representatives are more concerned with advancing their own pet projects and ideas. We need to be responsible and accountable to those who elected us.
What groups or individuals have endorsed your candidacy?
California Teachers Association
California Coalition of Law Enforcement Associations
Lodi Association of wineries
Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman
Nate Diaz, MMA and UFC Superstar
Jose Hernandez, NASA Astronaut (ret.)
Martha Salcedo, Councilwoman, City of Lathrop
Daniel Harrison, President, Mountain House CSD Board of Directors
Brian Lucid, Mountain House CSD Board of Directors
Bernice King-Tingle, Mountain House CSD Board of Directors
James Grunsky, San Joaquin County Planning Commissioner
San Joaquin County Supervisor Leroy Ornellas (ret.)
San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Gutierrez (ret.)
Assembly member Joe Cotto (ret.)
Bruce-Andre Beard, Taft Community Center Advisory Board
Why should voters select you to represent the 13th Assembly District?
Because I’ll give the 13th Assembly District someone who will fight for them, and the issues they care about. I did that for my constituents when I served on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, and I’ll do that for the constituents of the 13th Assembly District.
