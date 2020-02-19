Why do you believe you will best represent the 13th Assembly District?
I believe I have both the appropriate experience and right approach to governance to be an effective legislator in Sacramento. I have been a public servant for most of my life as a teacher for almost 26 years, a Stockton planning commissioner for eight years, and a Stockton council member starting my sixth year. In addition, I am the chair for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, where I am working to shorten commute times from the valley to the Bay Area and Silicon Valley. I am also a board member for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, where I am working on air quality issues.
My approach to governance is no-nonsense and hands-on, similar to how I teach. Unfortunately, I have found that many elected officials are quick to put self-interest and ideology ahead of the needs of their constituents. I work each and every day to break that stereotype of politicians. I regularly meet with constituent groups from veterans to Neighborhood Watch groups. I frequently use social media to provide my constituents with regular updates on city matters.
Why did you decide to seek election to the California Assembly?
This was not an easy decision for me, but as I looked at my students, I knew that they deserved someone who would think of them first, instead of last, when making policy. Last year, I learned that Sacramento was going to be diverting gas tax funds (SB1) that were meant for better roads and transportation projects. These things do not sit well with me. If you make a promise, you should keep it.
I have also been very disappointed with San Joaquin County’s efforts to solve the homeless crisis. I have found the proposals of the county’s Homeless Task Force have been grossly inefficient, overly bureaucratic, and mired in ideological wrangling. As a result, homelessness has more than doubled since the task force was established.
After looking at the things that I am passionate about, such as those mentioned above, including education, environment, veterans, and health care, the best place for me to be is at our State Capitol. As your assembly member, I will have a platform to solve these issues with others, the ability to create policy, and the resources and funding to implement them. Once I realized this, I did not hesitate to put my name into the hat for State Assembly District 13.
What is your experience in elected office, and what do you count as your two most important accomplishments?
As a Stockton City Council member, I am proud of being transparent with the public, especially when it came to attempts at diverting voter-approved public safety funds to pet projects. I also worked very hard to reopen a library in one of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in the city. Because of my efforts, funds were eventually spent properly and we are at our highest level of police staffing.
Continuing on the theme of transparency, I was responsible for blowing the whistle and helping save Swenson Park after developers and some on the City Council agreed to build upward of 900 residences on the property. The project was widely opposed by the local community, the school district, and neighboring businesses, as it is one of the largest open green spaces in the city with 220-plus acres.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing this district? How would you respond to it?
Narrowing it down to a single issue is not possible. This is a diverse district with many needs. In the Tracy/Mountain House area, one of the most pressing issues is transportation (commute times), while in Stockton, the community is frustrated with homelessness. Throughout the district, crime, infrastructure, access to health care, and living wage jobs are a concern for many residents. We need to create coalitions and include District 13 residents in the decision-making process. We need to have open minds, but we can’t be afraid to try something instead of talking about it ad nauseam and studying it incessantly.
My response is also not simple. Please see my answers in the next two questions.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as an Assembly member?
No doubt about it, we need emergency shelters. The first thing I’ll do when I get to Sacramento is to ask the governor’s office to declare homelessness a crisis in San Joaquin County. That makes our area eligible for immediate state and federal funds. We need to use those funds to get people off the streets, out of homeless camps, and off of private property by building or creating emergency shelters with services for mental health and substance abuse. This is a top priority.
We need to protect our communities by enforcing existing drug and weapons laws. We need to enforce public health codes related to bodily functions, food preparation, burning, and the dumping of garbage. We need more sheriff and police patrols to monitor criminality amongst the homeless and enforce existing “panhandling” laws.
We also need humane policies to help the homeless. Let’s start by stopping people from becoming homeless by creating local at-risk networks. We need to establish smart policies like waiving burdensome CEQA regulations, so we can build new, quality affordable housing, and proactively create job placement programs for homeless people. We need to work with the district attorney and sheriff’s offices to implement treatment and mental health units in the county jails. We need to fund local nonprofit and faith-based programs that provide basic necessities like food and shelter.
Many Tracy residents commute for work, and distribution is a growing industry in this area. How will your policies address transportation needs?
This problem is not unsolvable. As the chair for the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, we have identified solutions that will improve quality of life, health and safety of employees traveling to the Bay Area, create jobs for local trades people, and increase time at home with families. I have worked hard to expand public rail projects; unfortunately, Sacramento has raided some of the transportation funds that would alleviate the congestion. Currently, there are more than 86,000 cars a day going over the “hill” for work. Many people work in the tech industry. While I appreciate those who work in logistics, many of those jobs are not livable wage jobs. Cars and trucks fill our freeways. I would work to incentivize larger IT employers to come to the district and employ our residents. We absolutely have a skilled and educated workforce that could easily fill the jobs that these companies employ.
If elected, how do you plan to address access to and supply of water for agricultural and urban use?
California has one of the world’s most sophisticated systems of wheeling water on the planet, and in our case, from the north to the south. What we lack is a commitment to more efficient water management. We need to start by understanding that water is a resource that oscillates depending on weather patterns. That means we must have some sort of local storage strategies, such as recharging and decontaminating local aquifers and looking at maintaining capacity by more efficiently diverting water to existing dams and storage facilities including replenishing the Delta.
Also to note is that I will not, under any circumstances, support a tunnel, tunnels, or anything that will divert water from the San Joaquin Delta to Southern California. We need to make sure that we have enough water for our residents and for agriculture. District 13 grows food that literally feeds the world. We can’t do that without water.
What economic policies do you support for agriculture? Logistics? Small businesses?
Agriculture is a significant part of California’s economy. We must realize the importance of agriculture not only in supplying the United States with fruits, nuts, and dairy products, but in supplying some of these commodities around the world. With the new laws revolving around GHGs and air quality standards, policy must include incentives and/or financial support to farmers in order to purchase new, low-emission farm equipment. With some of the strictest air quality laws and regulations, we must help our farmers or suffer the consequences of putting them out of business.
Logistics is also an important part of our economy. We must be able to transport our local goods as well as receive them from other locations. Tracy’s Prologis International Park of Commerce has 1,800 acres with many large warehouses. We need to support policy that creates a symbiotic relationship between residents and industry. There needs to be more infrastructure support that connects the Valley to the Bay and to the Port. New or alternative means of getting people and products where they need to go in the most efficient manner necessary needs to be funded and implemented.
Again, with small businesses, everything is interconnected. Regulation, fees, and lack of resources, including public safety, often hinder business. My parents both own their own small businesses. They have seen regulations and fees increase, but resources decrease. Having had their business burglarized and dealing with homeless repeatedly trespassing, one of my parents decided to lease out his building and retire. Thankfully, my parent was old enough to take advantage of that opportunity, but others are not. I would support policy that would make petty crimes cumulative over a year’s time. Currently, petty theft is at $950 per occurrence and is a misdemeanor. So if an individual robs a business every week for a year at $500, which is a loss of $26,000. Also, broken storefront windows are not cheap, and we have issues with vandalism that then drives insurance costs up. Business owners pay out of pocket or fear being dropped by insurance or having deductibles raised along with rates. We need policies that help businesses stay in business. California needs to become more business friendly.
In your view, what are the most important responsibilities of a state legislator?
I believe that my most important job as your elected assembly member is to be proactive in solving local issues and to be honest to constituents and local elected officials. That equates to serving my constituents, making sure I understand the issues of those who live and work in District 13, being available to meet and respond to concerns and policy, and that I create and support bills that will improve the quality of life for those who reside in District 13.
What groups or individuals have endorsed your candidacy?
California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Sheriff Patrick Withrow, District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, the California Medical Association, the Sierra Club, the California Labor Federation, California Professional Firefighters, State Building Trades, North Valley Labor Federation, Northern California Carpenters, SJ Building Trades, UA 442, IBEW 595, Sheetmetal 104, OE3, Teamsters, San Joaquin County Correctional Officers Association, San Joaquin Delta College Board Chair Janet Rivera, Lincoln Unified School Board Trustee Tony Yadon, Manteca Unified School Board Trustee Eric Duncan, Save Swenson President and Measure A Commissioner Tony Mannor, Stockton Planning Commissioners Xavier Mountain and Jeff Sanguenetti, Measure A Commissioners Joni Anderson and Ernesto Gonzalez, San Joaquin Regional Transit Board Member Balwinder Singh, Mayor’s Disability Task Force Commissioner Doug Vigil, and several more.
Why should voters select you to represent the 13th Assembly District?
I have been a high school science teacher for nearly 26 years. That experience has taught me that being tough, honest, and caring is the best approach in helping develop my students into intelligent, ethical, and successful individuals. I find the same approach works in being an elected official. As I have spent time talking to residents of Tracy, one of the universal complaints that I hear is that their county and state elected officials only show up at election time. That is unfortunate and something that will change if I am so honored to be elected to the state assembly for District 13. I have a long history of showing up, standing up, and speaking up for those that I serve.
