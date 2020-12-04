San Joaquin County Supervisor District 5

 

Robert Rickman

34,180 (50.52%)

Rhodesia Ransom

33,470 (49.48%)

  

City of Tracy Mayor

 

Nancy D. Young

12,635 (34.85%)

Dan Tavares Arriola

10,745 (29.64%)

Jass Sangha

8,360 (23.06%)

Jennifer Bilbrey

2,849 (7.86%)

Abdul Wahid

1,578 (4.35%)

Uncertified (W)

86 (0.24%)

  

City of Tracy, City Council (2)

 

Eleassia Davis

9,855 (16.47%)

Mateo Bedolla

9,456 (15.81%)

Amrik Wander

8,040 (13.44%)

Jaime A. Medina

7,772 (12.99%)

Cliff Hudson

7,253 (12.12%)

William Muetzenberg

6,432 (10.75%)

Ameni Alexander

6,278 (10.49%)

Elizabeth A. Ortiz

4,645 (7.76%)

Uncertified (W)

97 (0.16%)

  

City of Tracy Treasurer

 

Raymond McCray

29,312 (98.41%)

Uncertified (W)

473 (1.59%)

  

Mountain House Community Services District Board Member (3)

 

Andy K Su

4,320 (25.00%)

Bernice King Tingle

2,910 (16.84%)

Harry Dhillon

2,909 (16.83%)

Raghu Malapaka

2,020 (11.69%)

Pebble

1,954 (11.31%)

Daniel E. Harrison

1,847 (10.69%)

Victor Liew

1,294 (7.49%)

Uncertified (W)

29 (0.17%)

  

Tracy Unified School District Board Member (3)

 

Ana Blanco

16,778 (18.47%)

Nathalia Hughes Erskine

14,814 (16.30%)

Zachary Hoffert

14,558 (16.02%)

Jeremy Silcox

12,729 (14.01%)

Jill Costa

12,325 (13.57%)

Gerald Jeffs

9,887 (10.88%)

Ajmer S. Mann

9,565 (10.53%)

Uncertified (W)

202 (0.22%)

  

Lammersville Unified School District Board Member (3)

 

Stephanie Olsen

5,147 (31.22%)

David A Pombo

4,800 (29.11%)

Anne M. Bonilla

4,277 (25.94%)

Ephelius Cornelious

2,210 (13.40%)

Uncertified (W)

54 (0.33%)

  

Banta Unified School District Board Member (5)

 

Patricia A. Speer

1,653 (36.12%)

Joshua L. Anderson

1,542 (33.69%)

Doug Diestler

1,293 (28.25%)

Uncertified (W)

89 (1.94%)

  

San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board Member Trustee Area 6

 

Teresa R. Brown

24,633 (50.20%)

Casey J. Goodall

24,280 (49.48%)

Uncertified (W)

157 (0.32%)

  

Measure V, Banta Unified School District

 

Yes

1,935 (75.56%)

No

626 (24.44%)

  

Measure W, Tracy cannabis tax

 

Yes

22,554 (63.15%)

No

13,161 (36.85%)

  

Measure X, San Joaquin County cannabis tax (2/3 vote needed)

 

No

96,926 (35.31%)

Yes

177,557 (64.69%)

  

Measure Y, Transit oriented development

 

No

19,155 (54.59%)

Yes

15,934 (45.41%)

