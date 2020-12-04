San Joaquin County Supervisor District 5
Robert Rickman
34,180 (50.52%)
Rhodesia Ransom
33,470 (49.48%)
City of Tracy Mayor
Nancy D. Young
12,635 (34.85%)
Dan Tavares Arriola
10,745 (29.64%)
Jass Sangha
8,360 (23.06%)
Jennifer Bilbrey
2,849 (7.86%)
Abdul Wahid
1,578 (4.35%)
Uncertified (W)
86 (0.24%)
City of Tracy, City Council (2)
Eleassia Davis
9,855 (16.47%)
Mateo Bedolla
9,456 (15.81%)
Amrik Wander
8,040 (13.44%)
Jaime A. Medina
7,772 (12.99%)
Cliff Hudson
7,253 (12.12%)
William Muetzenberg
6,432 (10.75%)
Ameni Alexander
6,278 (10.49%)
Elizabeth A. Ortiz
4,645 (7.76%)
Uncertified (W)
97 (0.16%)
City of Tracy Treasurer
Raymond McCray
29,312 (98.41%)
Uncertified (W)
473 (1.59%)
Mountain House Community Services District Board Member (3)
Andy K Su
4,320 (25.00%)
Bernice King Tingle
2,910 (16.84%)
Harry Dhillon
2,909 (16.83%)
Raghu Malapaka
2,020 (11.69%)
Pebble
1,954 (11.31%)
Daniel E. Harrison
1,847 (10.69%)
Victor Liew
1,294 (7.49%)
Uncertified (W)
29 (0.17%)
Tracy Unified School District Board Member (3)
Ana Blanco
16,778 (18.47%)
Nathalia Hughes Erskine
14,814 (16.30%)
Zachary Hoffert
14,558 (16.02%)
Jeremy Silcox
12,729 (14.01%)
Jill Costa
12,325 (13.57%)
Gerald Jeffs
9,887 (10.88%)
Ajmer S. Mann
9,565 (10.53%)
Uncertified (W)
202 (0.22%)
Lammersville Unified School District Board Member (3)
Stephanie Olsen
5,147 (31.22%)
David A Pombo
4,800 (29.11%)
Anne M. Bonilla
4,277 (25.94%)
Ephelius Cornelious
2,210 (13.40%)
Uncertified (W)
54 (0.33%)
Banta Unified School District Board Member (5)
Patricia A. Speer
1,653 (36.12%)
Joshua L. Anderson
1,542 (33.69%)
Doug Diestler
1,293 (28.25%)
Uncertified (W)
89 (1.94%)
San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board Member Trustee Area 6
Teresa R. Brown
24,633 (50.20%)
Casey J. Goodall
24,280 (49.48%)
Uncertified (W)
157 (0.32%)
Measure V, Banta Unified School District
Yes
1,935 (75.56%)
No
626 (24.44%)
Measure W, Tracy cannabis tax
Yes
22,554 (63.15%)
No
13,161 (36.85%)
Measure X, San Joaquin County cannabis tax (2/3 vote needed)
No
96,926 (35.31%)
Yes
177,557 (64.69%)
Measure Y, Transit oriented development
No
19,155 (54.59%)
Yes
15,934 (45.41%)
