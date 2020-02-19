Why do you believe you will best represent the 5th Senate District?
Residents are becoming increasingly tired of the one-party rule in Sacramento. Voters are looking for new leadership to break the job-killing, ultra-liberal stranglehold within the Capitol building. As an independent Republican, my job will be building bi-partisan coalitions with Democrat legislators who are willing to fight for hard-working, middle class families in our state. Sacramento politicians have become too focused on narrow special interests and they’re out of touch with Central Valley residents. Last, I have proven I work well with Republican and Democrats during my time on the Stockton City Council.
Also, I was born and raised in this area. I come from both an urban and agricultural background. As a father and husband, I believe I’m more in-tune with the realities that families are facing in this district than my Democratic opponents. And, unlike my opponents, I won’t be beholden to the liberal, Democrat ruling class in Sacramento. I will be an independent voice who will put the interests of the one million people living in our district first and foremost above party politics.
Why did you decide to seek election to the California Senate?
I was asked to run by both Democrat and Republican supporters. People from all political stripes are becoming weary by the stresses of a changing economy that include high housing costs, access to affordable healthcare and ever increasing energy prices. Furthermore, partisan political fragmentation is tearing communities apart and the insider Democrat politicians have only added to the divisiveness. Voters are also becoming increasingly aware that under Democratic rule both the homeless crisis and the state’s housing situation has become much worse even though we’re paying the highest taxes in America.
There is a serious need for balance right now in Sacramento and electing more partisan Democrats – no matter how “different” or moderate they claim to be – will not bring the balance desperately needed by middle class families. I am running to bring that balance to Sacramento and to restore faith that government works for the people of California.
What is your experience in elected office, and what do you count as your two most important accomplishments?
Currently, I serve on the Stockton City Council and I’ve had a quite few accomplishments in my first three years of service.
First, access to healthcare was very important to constituents in my Council district. So, I worked to secure the development of a new full-service Federally Qualified Health Clinic (FQHC) on city-owned vacant land in the heart of south Stockton. This was important to me because there’s a high concentration of Medi-Cal/Medi-Care recipients in my district, and without a full-service FQHC near their homes, my constituents would continue having a difficult time accessing healthcare.
Second, I worked on a local economic development project that we believe will have a deep impact not only in our city, but possibly regional consequences as well. Through my conversations in the district, I learned there was a need for greater access to capital, skills and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs in the food industry. As a result, I was able to secure seed funding from the city to fund the creation of an incubator program that would help food preparation entrepreneurs begin and/or expand their business. We believe this program will help entrepreneurs build family wealth, create jobs and stabilize neighborhoods across the city.
What do you see as the most urgent issue facing this district? How would you respond to it?
Reducing heartbreaking homelessness is the most urgent issue facing the district. On the City Council, I have worked tirelessly to solve the city’s homeless problem. There was a recent announcement that our city will receive $6.5 million from the state to help alleviate Stockton’s homeless problem (through coordination with San Joaquin County) that included construction of a navigation center (one-stop shop with various services) along with additional emergency shelter space.
Also on the City Council, I voted to reduce “in-fill” housing fees and lease state surplus land to build additional homeless shelters. I voted as well to partner with Caltrans on an employment program for homeless persons so they can help cleanup city roadways and freeways.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as a state senator?
The homeless crisis, which has gotten worse under Democratic leadership, needs serious attention and it must start with Sacramento. Municipalities like those in the district – and the one I represent – did not create this mess, but they are doing everything they can to alleviate the problem without real support from the state. Solutions to this crisis must be addressed in Sacramento because it’s becoming clear that local efforts alone, though helpful, are not enough.
Add to the fact that over half of all homeless deal with severe mental health and drug addiction problems and we have the perfect storm that will not be solely solved by individual municipalities. I plan on building consensus amongst legislative colleagues on the need to reform current housing and mental health policies to help municipalities better deal with homelessness.
I am paying close attention to the “Involuntary Conservatorships” pilot programs in LA, San Diego and San Francisco counties. These programs have been used in California for several decades to involuntarily treat people grappling with mental illness and drug abuse. These new pilot programs let courts “conserve” those who use other substances or have entered psychiatric emergency services at least eight times in a year. In other words, this new pilot program promises to provide a mechanism for authorities to use for getting persons dealing with severe mental illness and drug addictions off the streets and guide them towards receiving the help they desperately need.
Last, we need to ease CEQA regulations that make housing construction expensive and simply cause costly delays. We must stop the radical environmental lawsuits that constantly block affordable housing projects.
Many Tracy residents commute for work, and distribution is a growing industry in this area. How will your policies address transportation needs?
This situation is not only unique to Tracy, but to the entire region. Cities from Stockton to Modesto are experiencing the same issues and I have taken it upon myself to learn about these issues as a voting member on regional boards like the San Joaquin Council of Governments (SJCOG), the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency (SJAFCA) and the San Joaquin Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo).
Most solutions are not focused on commuters, but rather on removing commercial vehicles off the freeways and/or finding other creative solutions that moves freight travel off our freeways.
There are no plans to build other freeways/expressways in the future, and this glaring problem –combined with the growing trend of residents moving into the region from the Bay Area – will not bode well for our local quality of life.
I do support moving the Valley Link project forward – a BART-like rail system that aims to connect the Valley to the Bay Area – but, I’m not sure if that will be enough. Population projections have San Joaquin County growing to one million residents in the next twenty years.
We need is to seriously address the “jobs/housing” imbalance that our region is experiencing. Compared to the Bay Area, which is rich in jobs but desperately poor in housing, we are much richer in housing compared to the availability of high-paying quality jobs.
We have the workforce and the talent here, so my goal will be to create momentum for the development of new businesses and/or for the expansion of businesses into the area. It will help commuters work closer to home resulting in fewer vehicles on the road and that means a more thriving logistics industry because there are fewer congested lanes on our freeways.
If elected, how do you plan to address access to and supply of water for agricultural and urban use?
As the son of Mexican immigrants, I grew up working for my family’s agricultural business. Our company was successful and we specialized not only in training but managing hundreds of migrant workers for cherry and tomato harvests. I know firsthand that water is vital for both farming and urban areas to prosper.
I support raising the height of Shasta Dam to increase water capacity as well as building new reservoirs and regional water delivery projects. In 2014, voters passed Proposition 1 to construct more water storage, but radical environmentalists are blocking efforts to spend those funds. It’s critical that Central Valley legislators – both Democrats and Republicans – unite together and stop these naysayers from thwarting new water storage facilities.
Water is so important to me that I plan on having experienced policy makers on my staff as well as constant consultation with local water experts to ensure water is available for everyone.
What economic policies do you support for agriculture? Logistics? Small businesses?
Our way of life depends on a reliable supply of clean water for our Central Valley farms, businesses and homes and that’s why I’ll fight the L.A. politicians who want to fund the ill-conceived “Twin Tunnels” project that will send our water to southern California. Also, as Chairman of the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency, I’m working to strengthen the levee system around urban areas.
The logistics industry needs a steady supply of qualified truckers to move goods in and out of the state. Unfortunately, the passage of a 2019 bill – Assembly Bill 5 – hurts both the logistics and trucking industry, so I will strongly support reforms to this job-killing legislation.
Small businesses create two-thirds of the jobs in this state and the first thing we need to do is remove the unnecessary burdensome regulations that simply strangle our mom and pop entrepreneurs. We also need more public/private partnerships to locate jobs in our Valley. While on the City Council, I’m proud to say I helped create 1,600 new middle class jobs when two Amazon fulfillment centers were located in our district.
In your view, what are the most important responsibilities of a state legislator?
The responsibilities of a state legislator are very important, but what’s more essential are the values elected legislators take with them to Sacramento. I live and work amongst the people of this district. That’s how I learned there was an extreme need for a community health clinic in my Council district or a demand for more locally-focused economic development programs like the Stockton Community-Kitchen Incubator program I helped launched for our local area. Therefore, the most important responsibility an effective state legislator needs to execute is to solve real problems for people.
What groups or individuals have endorsed your candidacy?
State Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove
Assemblyman Bill Berryhill, Rtd.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Chuck Winn
San Joaquin County Board of Education Member Ken Vogel
Lodi Mayor Pro Tempore Doug Kuehne
Lodi Councilmember Alan Nakanishi
Manteca Vice Mayor David Breitenbucher
Stockton Councilmember Susan Lenz
Stockton Police Officers' Association
Tracy Councilmember Veronica Vargas
Waterford Mayor Mike Van Winkle
California Republican Party
Republican Party of San Joaquin County
Sacramento County Republican Party
Stanislaus County Republican Party
Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC
(partial list)
Why should voters select you to represent the 5th Senate District?
Based on my answers above, I believe I have shared why voters should vote for me. However, I also pride myself on having the ability to think and act on the problems faced by people. Although I’m a proud registered Republican, I’m effective because I don’t get myself too involved in partisan politics. I will always prefer making an impact rather than currying favor with special interests or partisan politicians. Last, I have faith that the voters will make the right choice. I truly believe people — regardless of political affiliation — want to shake up the status quo. In California, halting business-as-usual means ending the one-party iron grip the Democrat politicians hold over the state’s governing institutions.
